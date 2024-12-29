NHL On Tap: Blackhawks host Stars before Winter Classic

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Sunday, including one televised nationally in the United States and four in Canada.

Games of the day

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

The Blackhawks (12-22-2) are playing their last game before taking it outdoors for the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday. Chicago will look to end a three-game skid prior to facing the St. Louis Blues; the Blackhawks lost 6-2 at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Forward Connor Bedard had an assist and can extend his point streak to four games (five points; two goals, three assists). Bedard leads Chicago with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 36 games. Jamie Benn will look to extend his hot streak for the Stars (20-13-1); the Dallas captain has a point in seven of his past eight games (one goal, six assists), including an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday. The Stars have lost three of four (1-2-1).

Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings (5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360)

Alex Ovechkin will look to score in consecutive games after returning from a fractured left fibula Saturday and continue his chase for the all-time goals record. The Capitals captain sustained the injury Nov. 18 and missed 16 games but scored an empty-net goal in his first game back, a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was Ovechkin’s 16th goal in 19 games this season. He has 869 career goals and is chasing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time record. Washington (24-9-2) has an opportunity to move into first in the Metropolitan Division with a victory against the Red Wings (13-18-4), who are looking for their first win under new coach Todd McLellan; he replaced Derek Lalonde on Thursday. Detroit lost its fourth straight Friday, 5-2 to Toronto, in McLellan’s debut. Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 35 games.

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

The Golden Knights (24-8-3) have won five in a row and can pull even with the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the NHL standings. Jack Eichel had a goal and assist in a 6-3 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Friday and leads Vegas with 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) in 35 games. Jonathan Huberdeau can extend his point streak to five for the Flames (17-11-7); he scored twice in a 3-1 win at San Jose on Saturday. Calgary is looking to win its third straight and extend its point streak to six (3-0-2).