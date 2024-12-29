NHL On Tap: Blackhawks host Stars before Winter Classic

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Sunday, including one televised nationally in the United States and four in Canada.

Games of the day

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

The Blackhawks (12-22-2) are playing their last game before taking it outdoors for the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday. Chicago will look to end a three-game skid prior to facing the St. Louis Blues; the Blackhawks lost 6-2 at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Forward Connor Bedard had an assist and can extend his point streak to four games (five points; two goals, three assists). Bedard leads Chicago with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 36 games. Jamie Benn will look to extend his hot streak for the Stars (20-13-1); the Dallas captain has a point in seven of his past eight games (one goal, six assists), including an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday. The Stars have lost three of four (1-2-1).

Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings (5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360)

Alex Ovechkin will look to score in consecutive games after returning from a fractured left fibula Saturday and continue his chase for the all-time goals record. The Capitals captain sustained the injury Nov. 18 and missed 16 games but scored an empty-net goal in his first game back, a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was Ovechkin’s 16th goal in 19 games this season. He has 869 career goals and is chasing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time record. Washington (24-9-2) has an opportunity to move into first in the Metropolitan Division with a victory against the Red Wings (13-18-4), who are looking for their first win under new coach Todd McLellan; he replaced Derek Lalonde on Thursday. Detroit lost its fourth straight Friday, 5-2 to Toronto, in McLellan’s debut. Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 35 games.

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

The Golden Knights (24-8-3) have won five in a row and can pull even with the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the NHL standings. Jack Eichel had a goal and assist in a 6-3 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Friday and leads Vegas with 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) in 35 games. Jonathan Huberdeau can extend his point streak to five for the Flames (17-11-7); he scored twice in a 3-1 win at San Jose on Saturday. Calgary is looking to win its third straight and extend its point streak to six (3-0-2).

Other Sunday games

Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues (3 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B)

The Sabres (13-19-4) will look to win their third consecutive game for the fourth time this season after victories against the Blackhawks (Friday) and New York Islanders (Dec. 23) following a 13-game skid. The Blues (17-16-4) are 2-0-1 in their past three games.

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks (4 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SN)

Connor McDavid had an assist for the Oilers (21-11-3) in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday to extend his point streak to 10 games (19 points; three goals, 16 assists), becoming only the second player to have at least 16 double-digit point streaks. The Ducks (13-17-4) are also playing the second of a back-to-back after a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET: FDSNSUN, TSN2, RDS)

Cole Caufield has a point in six of his past seven games (one goal, seven assists), including a goal for the Canadiens (15-17-3) in a 4-0 win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The Lightning (20-11-2) have won six of seven after Brayden Point had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins (5:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN)

The Islanders (14-15-7) look to complete a home-and-home sweep after a 6-3 win against the Penguins (16-16-5) at UBS Arena on Saturday. Sidney Crosby needs one assist to become Pittsburgh’s all-time assists leader; he is tied with Mario Lemieux (1,033).

Ottawa Senators at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, TSN5)

The Wild (22-10-4) won 3-2 at the Dallas Stars on Friday without forward Kirill Kaprizov, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. The Senators (18-15-2) lost their second straight Saturday, 4-2 to the Jets, following a six-game winning streak.

Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP, SN1)

The Kings (20-10-5) and Flyers (16-16-4) will each play the second of a back-to-back. Los Angeles won 4-3 in overtime against Edmonton on Saturday; Philadelphia won 3-1 at the Anaheim Ducks.

