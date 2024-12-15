NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Wild look to stay hot against Golden Knights

Games of the day

Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, NHLN)

Kirill Kaprizov looks to stay hot after scoring two more goals for the Wild (20-6-4) in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; the forward has six goals in his past seven games. Kaprizov is tied for third in the NHL scoring race with 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 29 games and has helped Minnesota win seven of its past 10. The Golden Knights (19-8-3) had a four-game winning streak end in a 6-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Jack Eichel has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four games and leads Vegas with 40 points (nine goals, 31 assists) in 30 games.

New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues (6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG, SN, TVAS)

Cam Fowler will play his second game with the Blues (14-14-3) when they host the Rangers (15-13-1). The 33-year-old defenseman was acquired by St. Louis along with a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday for defenseman prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in the 2027 draft. Fowler played 17:57 in his Blues debut Saturday, a 2-1 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars. New York is opening a three-game road trip after having lost nine of 12, including 5-1 at home to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Forward Artemi Panarin has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past seven games and leads the Rangers with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 29 games.

New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech could be back in the lineup for the Islanders (12-12-7), who have won three of their past four games. Barzal, a forward, last played Oct. 30, when he sustained an upper-body injury in a 2-0 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets that has kept him out 21 games. Pelech, a defenseman, has not played since Nov. 1 because of a jaw injury sustained in a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres; he has missed the past 20 games. The Blackhawks (9-19-2) have lost seven of eight after a 4-1 defeat at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Center Connor Bedard has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past four games and leads Chicago with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 30 games.