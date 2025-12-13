NHL On Tap: U.S. Olympic hopefuls on display in Canadiens-Rangers matchup

Jarry could start for Oilers after trade from Penguins; Jets’ Niederreiter to play 1,000th game

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including one nationally televised in the United States and five in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Born in the USA

Three hopefuls to make the United States team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 -- forwards Cole Caufield, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck -- will be featured when the Montreal Canadiens (16-11-3) visit the New York Rangers (15-13-4) at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNE, CITY, TVAS). All three were at the U.S. orientation camp in August. Caufield has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists), second on the Canadiens behind center Nick Suzuki (34), in 30 games this season. Rangers captain Miller has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 30 games, and Trocheck has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 18 games.

Ch-ch-ch-changes in Pittsburgh

Goalie Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak will be getting used to new surroundings with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who acquired them in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Pittsburgh (14-8-7) is hoping to have both available (it’s dependent on immigration) when it hosts the San Jose Sharks (15-14-3) at PPG Paints Arena (3 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA, SN1, SN). Skinner and Kulak helped the Oilers get to the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two seasons. This season, Skinner was 11-8-4 with a 2.83 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 games (all starts) for the Oilers, and Kulak had two assists in 31 games.

Changes in Edmonton, too

The Tristan Jarry era is set to begin for the Oilers after they acquired the goaltender from the Penguins on Friday. He’ll meet the team on the road and could start for Edmonton (14-11-6) when it faces the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-11-5) at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP). The Oilers acquired Jarry for his career body of work, not his performance last season, which was a down one for him. After going 16-12-6 with a 3.12 GAA, .893 save percentage and two shutouts in 36 games (35 starts) in 2024-25, Jarry was 9-3-1 with a 2.66 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 14 games (13 starts) for the Penguins this season. Now we’ll see what he can do for the Oilers.

New York Metro mania

The New Jersey Devils (17-13-1) will be part of a New York-area trifecta when they host the Anaheim Ducks (19-11-1) at Prudential Center (12:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, KCOP-13, MSG, SN). The Devils, Rangers and New York Islanders each will play at home with fully staggered start times. Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke leads NHL rookies with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 31 games. The Devils have lost six of their past seven games overall and five in a row at home.

Nino’s night

It’s milestone time for Nino Niederreiter. The Winnipeg Jets forward will play his 1,000th NHL game when the Jets (14-15-1) host the Washington Capitals (18-9-4) at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT). Niederreiter has 495 points (246 goals, 249 assists) in 999 games with the Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators and Jets. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck has not been ruled out to start for Winnipeg; he had knee surgery Nov. 22 and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks but returned to practice Wednesday. Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren, who has not played since Dec. 3 because of an upper-body injury, practiced Friday and will join Washington on the two-game road trip that begins Saturday.

The schedule

Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils, 12:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, KCOP-13, MSG, SN

Ottawa Senators at Minnesota Wild, 2 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN5, TVAS

San Jose Sharks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA, SN1, SN

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 3:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN

Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP

Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Vegas Golden Knights at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN

Florida Panthers at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTVD, ALT

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, CBC

