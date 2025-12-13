NHL On Tap: U.S. Olympic hopefuls on display in Canadiens-Rangers matchup

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including one nationally televised in the United States and five in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Born in the USA

Three hopefuls to make the United States team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 -- forwards Cole Caufield, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck -- will be featured when the Montreal Canadiens (16-11-3) visit the New York Rangers (15-13-4) at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNE, CITY, TVAS). All three were at the U.S. orientation camp in August. Caufield has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists), second on the Canadiens behind center Nick Suzuki (34), in 30 games this season. Rangers captain Miller has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 30 games, and Trocheck has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 18 games.