NHL, NOBULL announce multiyear partnership in United States

BOSTON & NEW YORK -- NOBULL, the fast-growing athletic footwear brand and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear U.S. partnership, naming NOBULL the Official Training Shoe of the NHL.

The new partnership, which begins immediately, connects two brands with a shared mindset of hard work, respect and determination. NOBULL will receive an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations connecting the NOBULL brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital, and social media channels. The two organizations will also collaborate on original content and storytelling across both NHL and NOBULL platforms.

As part of the partnership, NOBULL will also provide training footwear to Players, Coaches, and staff at all 32 NHL Clubs – supporting the countless hours of preparation that happen long before the puck drops.

NHL fans will have the opportunity to interact with NOBULL at NHL events such as NHL Winter Classic® and NHL Stadium Series™ with on-site activations, in-arena and in-stadium signage, and more.

“Hockey is one of the most demanding sports in the world – it takes grit, resilience, and an unwavering will to compete. That’s why NOBULL and the NHL are a perfect partnership,” said Mike Repole, owner of NOBULL. “The NOBULL mentality is built on being stronger every day, both mentally and physically, and that is what it means to be a hockey player.”

“We are proud to welcome NOBULL to the NHL family through a partnership rooted in shared values and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development. “Together, we look forward to creating impactful content and experiences that bring this mindset to life for our fans.”

NOBULL will also receive prominent national U.S. broadcast exposure on ESPN and TNT through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during all Stanley Cup® Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final games.