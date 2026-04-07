NEW YORK — The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced a $2.5 million grant to the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens (VGBCQ) to support the construction of a new Clubhouse that will serve as a safe, inclusive space for local youth and families in the Astoria community for generations to come.

The investment from the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund (IGF) reflects the longstanding commitment by NHL clubs and players to strengthen communities, expand access to opportunity, and leave a lasting legacy beyond the game. The new Clubhouse will provide critical programming, mentorship, and resources designed to empower young people and foster positive outcomes across the Queens community. IGF funding will enable the creation of a dedicated hockey space, provide equipment and support youth-focused programming.

“For more than a century, the NHL has believed that our responsibility extends far beyond the rink,” said Bill Daly, NHL Deputy Commissioner. “This grant is about investing in people, in neighborhoods, and in the future. The Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens has a remarkable history of service, and we are proud to support a project that will create opportunity, belonging, and hope for so many young people.”

“For players, supporting the communities where they live and work is extremely important, so we are excited to support the Clubhouse construction for the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens through the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “The Clubhouse will have a positive impact on so many young people in Queens, and we look forward to seeing the facility come to life.”

The Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens has long been a cornerstone of community support for 71 years, offering programs that promote education, wellness, and personal development. The new Clubhouse will expand the organization’s ability to deliver services, creating a modern, welcoming environment where youth can learn, grow, and thrive.

“We are grateful for the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players’ Association and the IGF’s critical support for our new building and Center Rink for Innovation play-roof as part of what will become the largest Boys and Girls Club in the United States,” said Costa Constantinides, CEO Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens. “This grant will help us serve over 16,000 youth annually and provide them with the tools to find their passions, build the foundations of their future and building hockey fandom with youth a hat trick of epic proportions that scores the biggest goal for Queens.”

As the largest non-governmental sourced financial contribution to this transformative project, the IGF grant reflects the NHL and NHLPA’s broader social impact efforts, which prioritize youth development, community engagement, and inclusive pathways through sport and education. Through partnerships with trusted community organizations, the NHL aims to make meaningful, lasting contributions in the cities and neighborhoods that support the game.

“This project represents what can be achieved when sports and community come together with purpose,” Daly added. “The NHL is honored to play a role in helping ensure this Clubhouse becomes a lasting home for inspiration, support, and possibility in Queens.”

Construction of the new Clubhouse is expected to begin later in 2026 following final approvals.