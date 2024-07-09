NHL, New Era announce multiyear agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Hockey League (NHL) and New Era Cap, LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand, today announced a multiyear agreement that grants New Era rights to produce and distribute globally headwear and apparel for the League and its 32 teams. The agreement begins with the 2024-25 NHL season.

“This partnership brings together two global brands, working together to grow a global game,” said Christopher H. Koch, Chief Executive Officer of New Era. “While we have been working with individual clubs for decades, we are excited for our new agreement with the League and look forward to creating special moments for fans and players in North America and around the world.”

As the world’s top professional hockey league, the NHL attracts athletes and fans from countries around the globe. Similarly, New Era Cap has expanded dramatically in recent decades, building a strong and vibrant presence across multiple continents. Together, they will work collaboratively to engage fans across the U.S., Canada and abroad.

New Era’s relationship with the NHL dates back to the 1990s, when the organizations were connected through their shared ties to the Buffalo Sabres, the NHL club in New Era’s hometown which plays its games about a mile from the company’s global headquarters. Since then, New Era has produced gear for several NHL franchises — and now, with their expanded partnership in place, New Era will create and distribute caps and apparel for the League and all 32 teams.

“For decades, New Era has maintained a strong brand presence in the hockey consumer products landscape by combining an authentic appreciation for the game with a deep understanding of what’s igniting change culturally,” Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “With this expanded partnership, we are excited for the global opportunities ahead.”

Fans can purchase NHL products from New Era Cap in a variety of designs and styles at neweracap.com, NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca. Upcoming collections to be released in the months ahead will feature current NHL and team logos, vintage marks and event logos for the NHL Winter Classic and the NHL Stadium Series.