NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 13

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 14th week of the season.

Highlights include the Calgary Flames visiting the Chicago Blackhawks on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the Edmonton Oilers at the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup of four of the NHL's top scorers.

MONDAY, JANUARY 13

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, PRIME, TVAS-D)

The Flames and Blackhawks play for the final time this season, with Calgary looking to sweep the season series after winning at home Oct. 15 (3-1) and Dec. 21 (6-4). Connor Bedard will try to start a new scoring streak after his NHL-career high nine-game run ended in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at United Center on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, TVAS)

It's the first of three games between the teams this season. The Hurricanes begin the week looking to move up in the Metropolitan Division. Though Tage Thompson has one goal in his past six games, he leads the Sabres with 19 goals and 34 points.

Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild (8:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, TVAS, SN)

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, a Hart Trophy candidate, has missed the past eight games with Minnesota going 6-2-0 in that span entering Sunday. The Wild are closing in on the Winnipeg Jets for first in the Central, but needs to be better at home, where they are 11-9-1 compared to 16-3-3 on the road before visiting the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. The Oilers defeated the Wild 7-1 in Minnesota on Dec. 12.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP)

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk meet for the first time this season. The two will play for Team United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20. The Red Wings won six in a row entering Sunday and the Panthers have alternated wins and losses in their past six.

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1)

Four of the top point leaders this season face off when Nathan MacKinnon (68 points) and Mikko Rantanen (60) of the Avalanche host Leon Draisaitl (63) and Connor McDavid (58) of the Oilers. Draisaitl also leads the League in goals with 31. Edmonton has won five of six. Colorado begins a five-game homestand and seeks to rebound from a 3-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHLN)

The Canadiens are one of the hottest teams in the League, going 9-2-1 in their past 12 games and in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference wild-card race. Montreal forward Patrik Laine returned Saturday after missing four games and scored his ninth goal in 14 games. The Maple Leafs have lost two straight following a five-game winning streak but enter this "Hockey Night in Canada" showdown having won six of the past seven against Montreal.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN, SN1, TVAS)

Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU)

New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG, ALT, SNO, SNE, SN1, SN360)

FRIDAY

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B, SNP, SNE, SN360, TVAS)

Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, NHLN, TVAS2)

SATURDAY

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils (12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSP)

Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN)

Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW)

Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2)

SUNDAY

Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, TSN5, RDS)

New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG, NHLN)

Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SN)