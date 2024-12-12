Oilers know they face tough task against ‘very dangerous’ Wild

EDMONTON -- As one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NHL, Connor McDavid can appreciate similar qualities in an opponent.

The Edmonton Oilers captain is looking forward to facing the Minnesota Wild and their star left wing, Kirill Kaprizov, at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW).

Kaprizov had an assist in a 5-3 win at Edmonton on Nov. 21, giving the Oilers their first up-close look at him this season. The 27-year-old has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 27 games.

“He’s a great player,” McDavid said. “I see a team as a whole that is playing really well. He’s playing on a great line [Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy] and he drives that line. They’re tough to play against.”

Selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kaprizov is in his fifth season with the Wild. The 27-year-old is three points behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (10 goals, 36 assists) in the NHL scoring race and is on pace to surpass the 96 points (46 goals, 50 assists) he had last season.

Kaprizov’s best offensive season to date was in 2022-21, when he had 108 points (47 goals, 61 assists) in 81 games.

“He skates fast, thinks fast and can handle the puck at a high speed,” McDavid said. “He shoots it well. He’s a great player. It’s always fun watching guys like that. I’m a hockey fan at heart and I try to pick different things up from other guys. He’s a great player and a big reason why they’re having success.”