Oilers know they face tough task against ‘very dangerous’ Wild

Must find way to slow Kaprizov, who has 43 points in 27 games for Minnesota

EDM vs MIN featured Kaprizov McDavid

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- As one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NHL, Connor McDavid can appreciate similar qualities in an opponent.

The Edmonton Oilers captain is looking forward to facing the Minnesota Wild and their star left wing, Kirill Kaprizov, at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW).

Kaprizov had an assist in a 5-3 win at Edmonton on Nov. 21, giving the Oilers their first up-close look at him this season. The 27-year-old has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 27 games.

“He’s a great player,” McDavid said. “I see a team as a whole that is playing really well. He’s playing on a great line [Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy] and he drives that line. They’re tough to play against.”

Selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kaprizov is in his fifth season with the Wild. The 27-year-old is three points behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (10 goals, 36 assists) in the NHL scoring race and is on pace to surpass the 96 points (46 goals, 50 assists) he had last season.

Kaprizov’s best offensive season to date was in 2022-21, when he had 108 points (47 goals, 61 assists) in 81 games.

“He skates fast, thinks fast and can handle the puck at a high speed,” McDavid said. “He shoots it well. He’s a great player. It’s always fun watching guys like that. I’m a hockey fan at heart and I try to pick different things up from other guys. He’s a great player and a big reason why they’re having success.”

NHL EDGE: Kaprizov's impressive offensive skillset on full display

Minnesota (19-5-4) remained tied with the Winnipeg Jets for first in the Central Division after a 5-4 shootout win at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, when Kaprizov scored in the second period. Minnesota has won six of its past seven games; Kaprizov has nine points (five goals, four assists) in that span.

“He’s obviously really skilled and strong and makes really good hockey plays,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. “He’s got great hockey IQ and he’s pretty greasy to go along with that, so it’s a good recipe.”

The ability to think the game as quickly as he plays it is one of Kaprizov’s strongest attributes. Draisaitl, who became the first NHL player to score 20 goals this season on Tuesday in a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, said it’s an ability that separates the elite players in the League from the really talented ones.

“Certainly, I think the speed you think the game at while plays are developing and understanding where the play is going to be, where it’s going to end up, is big,” he said. “He understands that and it’s fun to watch.”

For Kaprizov, the feeling is mutual; he spoke of McDavid during Minnesota’s visit to Edmonton last month. McDavid is chasing the scoring leaders after a slow start and has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 25 games, including 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in his past nine.

“He’s one of the best players in this league, and I would say in the world,” Kaprizov said. “He’s fast and has good hands. He has everything.”

TBL@EDM: McDavid zips in and rips it over Vasilevskiy for game opener

Edmonton (16-10-2) is third in the Pacific Division and won its third straight Tuesday. The Oilers have won seven of their past nine games.

Yet, as successful as they’ve been of late, traditionally things have not gone well for the Oilers in Minnesota; they’ve lost their past six games in regulation there, dating back to the 2019-20 season. Thursday marks the first of two games for Edmonton at the Wild this season.

“They have a good combination of speed and skill, and they also have the strength and size on their team too,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. “It’s going to be a hard game in the trenches, in the corners, at the front of the net. And on top of that, you have to deal with their skill and their speed too.”

Kaprizov leads the Wild offensively but has a strong supporting cast around him. Boldy has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 28 games; Rossi has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 28 games.

“Every team has a team that when they face-off against, it’s a challenge and they’re a good team,” Nurse said. “Since I’ve been here (2015-16), no matter where they are in the standings it’s a tough, hard-fought game. They’re always tough in front of their net, hard in front of their net, and they have an element of skill too.”

The Oilers feel their defensive game has improved since a 2-4-1 start to the season. They were able to limit Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov to one assist Tuesday and will face a similar challenge against Kaprizov.

“I think they’re very similar players, 5-on-5 especially,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “They protect the puck and like to find guys coming in late. They’re very dangerous.

“It’s going to be a big task for us. I think the best way for us to do that is to play solid defense with the five guys that are on the ice. It’s really important, if you want to keep those guys off the score sheet, you have to keep them in their defensive zone as much as possible.”

Latest News

AHL notebook: Blackhawks prospects Nazar, Levshunov among 1st-round picks excelling

Super 16: Panthers, Kings among teams with positive NHL EDGE metrics

Batherson scores natural hat trick, Senators cruise past Ducks

Rangers hold off Sabres, hand them 8th loss in row

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Buzz: Miller practices, 'getting close' for Canucks

Sharks release holiday song for 1st time in 10 years

Broberg, Holloway go back to Edmonton with Blues on ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Konecny scores twice, Flyers top Blue Jackets to end 3-game skid

Kings proving they’re ‘one of those top teams too’ with 6-game winning streak

Ovechkin, Backstrom reunite on ice before Capitals practice

2025 NHL Draft prospect Schaefer inspired by memory of late mother

Bonderman dies at 82, led ownership group that brought hockey to Seattle

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Necas in Art Ross Trophy race during fast start

Wild owner Leipold talks Kaprizov contract, hot start in Q&A with NHL.com