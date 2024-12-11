Konecny scores twice, Flyers top Blue Jackets to end 3-game skid

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (12-13-3), who have lost four of five.

“We let it slip away,” Monahan said. “It’s an important time in the season, and we’ve got to regroup tomorrow and get ready for the next one.

“On nights like this, you’ve got to simplify the game, work for your chances and figure out ways to beat the pressure. We didn’t do that at times tonight.”

Noah Cates put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 4:37 of the first period. Tyson Foerster’s shot from in tight hit Merzlikins, bounced off his shoulders and landed in the crease, where Cates pushed it across the goal line for his second goal of the season.

“To get a bounce like that where you're in the right place at the right time feels good,” Cates said. “It feels like karma. You're doing the right things away from the puck and with the puck and it pays off there.”

Owen Tippett made it 2-0 at 10:56 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that surprised Merzlikins blocker side.

Tippett has five goals in his past five games after scoring four goals in his first 24 games this season.

Konecny increased the lead to 3-0 at 6:11 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal from the top of the right circle after receiving a cross-ice pass from Bobby Brink.

It was the 14th game in a row the Blue Jackets have allowed a power-play goal.