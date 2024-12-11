Bonderman dies at 82, led ownership group that brought hockey to Seattle

"David died Wednesday at the age of 82, surrounded by his family.

"'Bondo,'" as he was known to friends and colleagues, leaves behind a legacy marked by brilliance at every stage of his illustrious career combined with a relentless quest for knowledge and a passion for music, sports, adventure, and conservation. David was a true friend to many and, above all else, a devoted father of five and grandfather of three."

The Kraken made their NHL debut on Oct. 12, 2021, and played their first regular-season game in Seattle on Oct. 23 that same year.

"I've looked at franchises from time to time, but I haven't been in the right place at the right time until now," Bonderman said in 2018, before acquiring the expansion team for $650 million. "I think of it as a personal opportunity, as they say. But it's a different opportunity in some ways than what I've done before. What I do for a living is make investments. And this is a big one."

The Kraken have found success on the ice, reaching the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their second season. They also hosted the 2024 Discover Winter Classic, which drew 47,313 fans to T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1.

They have also been on the forefront of putting women in roles in hockey operations, hiring Cammi Granato as the first women pro scout in the NHL Sept. 25, 2019, and this season hiring Jessica Campbell, who became the first women to hold the role as assistant coach on the NHL level.

His daughter, Samanta Holloway, was named the Kraken's co-owner and chair of the executive committee on March 16, 2022.

"David Bonderman lived a life that was astounding in its breadth of achievement, unflinching in its commitment to excellence and relentless in its passion for improving lives -- particularly in his adopted home state of Washington," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "An accomplished litigator and businessman, Bonderman was determined that his personal success positively impact others through conservation, philanthropy, sports, and music.

"A proud alumnus of the University of Washington, in 2018 he brought NHL hockey to the Pacific Northwest, gaining approval from the Board of Governors to establish an expansion franchise in Seattle that would be named the Kraken and begin play in 2021. Adding David to the Board and the Seattle franchise to the NHL made our League and our game stronger, setting new standards in environmental responsibility and diversity and inclusion.

"The National Hockey League celebrates David Bonderman's remarkable life and mourns his passing. We send our deepest condolences to his five children, three grandchildren and the entire Seattle Kraken organization."

In addition to brining the NHL's 32nd franchise to Seattle, Bonderman oversaw the overhaul of KeyArena into Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken's home rink. The group also built the Kraken Community IcePlex, their three-sheet practice facility.

Bonderman was the co-founder of TPG, a $239 billion alternative asset management giant he and partner Jim Coulter and Bill Price opened in 1993 in San Francisco.

"We are all grateful for having experienced his wisdom, wit, generosity, and love," a statement from his children said. "His zest for life, and his passions, especially sports and music, were infectious. He was always there for his friends and family, and we will miss him greatly."