Rangers hold off Sabres, hand them 8th loss in row

Mika Zibanejad scored his 300th NHL goal, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves for the Rangers (15-12-1), who won for the third time in their past 11 games (3-8-0).

Owen Power had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres (11-14-4), who are 0-5-3 during their skid.

Zibanejad gave New York a 1-0 lead on the power play at 7:01 of the first period. After Fox intercepted Power’s clearing attempt, he fed Artemi Panarin, who sent the puck across the ice to Zibanejad for a wrist shot from the right face-off circle that beat Luukkonen low to the blocker side.

Reilly Smith extended it 2-0 at 13:29 of the third period from outside the left post. He collected a rebound that went off both the end boards and the side of the net and put it in the crease, where it deflected in off Power’s skate.

Power cut it to 2-1 at 15:09, taking a pass from Peyton Krebs and scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Fox scored into an empty net to make it 3-1 at 17:58. It was his first goal of the season.

With Luukkonen pulled for the extra attacker, Tage Thompson made it a 3-2 final at 19:22, putting a one-timer off the far post from the left circle.

New York defenseman K’Andre Miller did not play after the second period because of an upper-body injury.