NHL On Tap: McDavid-Kaprizov highlight 14-game night when Oilers visit Wild

Other Thursday games

Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET: SNO, Victory+)

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is one shy of Mats Sundin's team record of 14 overtime goals and one behind Dave Keon for second-most game-winning goals (63). Toronto (17-9-2) comes off a 2-1 overtime win at New Jersey on Tuesday. The Ducks (10-13-4) were defeated 5-1 by the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and have lost four straight.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SN-PIT)

Patrik Laine will look to stay hot for the Canadiens (11-14-3), who have won three of their past four. Laine, a forward who missed Montreal's first 24 games of the season with a knee injury sustained in the preseason, has three goals and one assist in his four games. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 476 multipoint games, one shy of Steve Yzerman for seventh in NHL history. He's gone seven games without a goal for the Penguins (12-14-4), who have lost two of three after winning four in a row.

Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SNP)

The Red Wings (11-13-4) ended a five-game slide (0-3-2) by defeating the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 in a shootout Monday. Lucas Raymond has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in his past 11 games. The 22-year-old forward is the fourth Detroit player age 22 and under to get 30 points in a season in 28 or fewer games, joining Marcel Dionne (22 games in 1972-73), Steve Yzerman (23 in 1984-85 and 1987-88) and Sergei Fedorov (27 in 1990-91 and 1992-93). Matvei Michkov can extend his point streak to six games, which would be the longest for a Flyers rookie since Tyson Foerster had points in five straight in March 2023. The Flyers (13-12-4) ended an 0-2-1 skid by defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT)

The Capitals (19-6-2) are on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and enter Thursday with 40 points, two points behind the Jets and Wild. Kent Johnson has three goals in his past two games for the Blue Jackets (12-13-3), who have lost four of five.

Chicago Blackhawks at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN)

The Blackhawks (9-17-2) will try for their second straight win; they haven't won consecutive games since Nov. 2-3. Chicago is 1-5-0 in its past six games but has gone 15-for-15 on the penalty kill in that span. The Islanders (11-12-7) are led by Anders Lee's 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games. New York's captain has scored five goals in his past seven games.

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSA)

Goalie Alexandar Georgiev could make his debut for the Sharks (10-16-5) after he was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. San Jose concludes a six-game road trip and has lost three straight. The Blues (14-13-2) are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Robert Thomas has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 10 games since returning from injury Nov. 19.

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+)

The Predators (7-16-6) have lost eight in a row (0-5-3). They've been outscored 27-14 in that span and could be without captain Roman Josi, a defenseman who sustained a lower-body injury in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Wyatt Johnston has points in nine of his past 10 games (four goals, six assists) for the Stars (17-10-0).

Utah Hockey Club at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KTVD, ALT)

Utah (12-11-5) seeks a four-game point streak for the first time this season. Mackenzie Blackwood could make his first start for the Avalanche (17-13-0) since being acquired from the Sharks. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had five points in Colorado's 6-2 win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSUN)

Brayden Point has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 10 games since returning from injury for the Lightning (14-10-2), who continue a four-game Western Canada road trip. Jonathan Huberdeau has a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists) for the Flames (14-10-5), who begin a five-game homestand.

Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS)

The Panthers (18-9-2) have won six of seven and look to stay hot against the Canucks (14-8-5). Florida forward Sam Reinhart is second in the NHL with 19 goals this season. Jake DeBrusk has scored 10 goals in his past nine games for Vancouver, which has lost two of three on a season-long six-game homestand.

Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NESN, SNO, SNE)

David Pastrnak has a five-game point streak (two goals, four assists) for the Bruins (15-12-3), whose loss to the Jets ended a four-game winning streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games for the Kraken (14-14-2), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games.