NHL On Tap: McDavid-Kaprizov highlight 14-game night when Oilers visit Wild

Kings go for 7th straight win; Scheifele tries to extend home point streak for Jets

Kaprizov_McDavid

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 14 games on the schedule for Thursday, including one televised nationally in the United States. Thursday also marks the 10th week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada.

Games of the day

Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW)

It's a battle of two heavyweights when Kirill Kaprizov and Wild host Connor McDavid and the Oilers at Xcel Energy Center. Kaprizov is second in the NHL with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) and a big reason why the Wild (19-5-4) are tied with the Winnipeg Jets for the most points in the NHL (42). They have won six of their past seven, with Kaprizov getting nine points (five goals, four assists) in that span. McDavid is tied for seventh in the NHL with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists). The Oilers (16-10-2) have won three in a row and six of seven.

Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG)

The Kings look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they continue their visit to the New York area with a trip to the Prudential Center. Los Angeles (17-8-3) won 3-1 at the New York Islanders on Tuesday for its sixth straight victory, which is the longest active streak in the NHL and the Kings' longest winning streak since going 7-0-0 from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2021. The Devils (18-10-3) could potentially jump over the Washington Capitals for first in the Metropolitan Division with a win. Jesper Bratt has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past six games.

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS)

Mark Scheifele will try to extend his home point streak to 14 games for the Jets (21-9-0). He made it 13 straight games when he had two goals and an assist in an 8-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. During the home streak, the forward has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists), the longest on home ice in the NHL this season and in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history. The Golden Knights (18-7-3) have won three in a row and are 7-1-1 in their previous nine games. They haven't played since Friday, when captain Mark Stone returned for a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars. The forward missed the previous 14 games with a lower-body injury.

Other Thursday games

Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET: SNO, Victory+)

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is one shy of Mats Sundin's team record of 14 overtime goals and one behind Dave Keon for second-most game-winning goals (63). Toronto (17-9-2) comes off a 2-1 overtime win at New Jersey on Tuesday. The Ducks (10-13-4) were defeated 5-1 by the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and have lost four straight.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SN-PIT)

Patrik Laine will look to stay hot for the Canadiens (11-14-3), who have won three of their past four. Laine, a forward who missed Montreal's first 24 games of the season with a knee injury sustained in the preseason, has three goals and one assist in his four games. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 476 multipoint games, one shy of Steve Yzerman for seventh in NHL history. He's gone seven games without a goal for the Penguins (12-14-4), who have lost two of three after winning four in a row.

Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SNP)

The Red Wings (11-13-4) ended a five-game slide (0-3-2) by defeating the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 in a shootout Monday. Lucas Raymond has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in his past 11 games. The 22-year-old forward is the fourth Detroit player age 22 and under to get 30 points in a season in 28 or fewer games, joining Marcel Dionne (22 games in 1972-73), Steve Yzerman (23 in 1984-85 and 1987-88) and Sergei Fedorov (27 in 1990-91 and 1992-93). Matvei Michkov can extend his point streak to six games, which would be the longest for a Flyers rookie since Tyson Foerster had points in five straight in March 2023. The Flyers (13-12-4) ended an 0-2-1 skid by defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT)

The Capitals (19-6-2) are on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and enter Thursday with 40 points, two points behind the Jets and Wild. Kent Johnson has three goals in his past two games for the Blue Jackets (12-13-3), who have lost four of five.

Chicago Blackhawks at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN)

The Blackhawks (9-17-2) will try for their second straight win; they haven't won consecutive games since Nov. 2-3. Chicago is 1-5-0 in its past six games but has gone 15-for-15 on the penalty kill in that span. The Islanders (11-12-7) are led by Anders Lee's 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games. New York's captain has scored five goals in his past seven games.

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSA)

Goalie Alexandar Georgiev could make his debut for the Sharks (10-16-5) after he was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. San Jose concludes a six-game road trip and has lost three straight. The Blues (14-13-2) are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Robert Thomas has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 10 games since returning from injury Nov. 19.

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+)

The Predators (7-16-6) have lost eight in a row (0-5-3). They've been outscored 27-14 in that span and could be without captain Roman Josi, a defenseman who sustained a lower-body injury in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Wyatt Johnston has points in nine of his past 10 games (four goals, six assists) for the Stars (17-10-0).

Utah Hockey Club at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KTVD, ALT)

Utah (12-11-5) seeks a four-game point streak for the first time this season. Mackenzie Blackwood could make his first start for the Avalanche (17-13-0) since being acquired from the Sharks. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had five points in Colorado's 6-2 win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSUN)

Brayden Point has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 10 games since returning from injury for the Lightning (14-10-2), who continue a four-game Western Canada road trip. Jonathan Huberdeau has a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists) for the Flames (14-10-5), who begin a five-game homestand.

Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS)

The Panthers (18-9-2) have won six of seven and look to stay hot against the Canucks (14-8-5). Florida forward Sam Reinhart is second in the NHL with 19 goals this season. Jake DeBrusk has scored 10 goals in his past nine games for Vancouver, which has lost two of three on a season-long six-game homestand.

Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NESN, SNO, SNE)

David Pastrnak has a five-game point streak (two goals, four assists) for the Bruins (15-12-3), whose loss to the Jets ended a four-game winning streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games for the Kraken (14-14-2), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games.

Latest News

AHL notebook: Blackhawks prospects Nazar, Levshunov among 1st-round picks excelling

Oilers know they face tough task against 'very dangerous' Wild

Super 16: Panthers, Kings among teams with positive NHL EDGE metrics

Batherson scores natural hat trick, Senators cruise past Ducks

Rangers hold off Sabres, hand them 8th loss in row

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Buzz: Miller practices, 'getting close' for Canucks

Sharks release holiday song for 1st time in 10 years

Broberg, Holloway go back to Edmonton with Blues on ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Konecny scores twice, Flyers top Blue Jackets to end 3-game skid

Kings proving they’re ‘one of those top teams too’ with 6-game winning streak

Ovechkin, Backstrom reunite on ice before Capitals practice

2025 NHL Draft prospect Schaefer inspired by memory of late mother

Bonderman dies at 82, led ownership group that brought hockey to Seattle

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Necas in Art Ross Trophy race during fast start