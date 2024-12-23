NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 23

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET, PRIME, NBCSCA)

Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, will return to his home province when San Jose faces Vancouver for the second time this season and first for Celebrini, who was injured when the Sharks lost 3-2 at SAP Center on Nov. 2. Celebrini is among rookie leaders with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games. The Canucks enter the week on a three-game skid (0-1-2).

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SNP, SNW, SNE)

Connor Bedard's struggles seem behind him. The 19-year-old forward has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past eight games for Chicago, which had won three in a row prior to a 6-4 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The Sabres are on an 0-10-3 slide but have some of the best young talent in the League, including forward Tage Thompson and defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. The latter two were chosen No. 1 in the NHL Draft.

Colorado Avalanche at Utah Hockey Club (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN1, SN, TVAS)

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (first with 55 points) and forward Mikko Rantanen (third with 50) enter the holiday break among the top scorers in the League, and Cale Makar leads defensemen with 42 points. Colorado is seeking revenge after a 4-1 home loss to Utah on Dec. 12. Utah, which is on an eight-game point streak (6-0-2), won a season-high four consecutive games before a 5-4 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHLN, MNMT2)

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin could be back in the lineup and continue his quest at breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record (894) after missing time with a leg injury. He enters the week 27 goals from setting the mark, with Washington as one of the surprise teams this season near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will use the break to heal from his injury. His 379 goals lead the NHL since entering the League in 2016-17.

Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)

It's the first of four games between the Pacific Division teams this season; Calgary has won seven of the past eight. The Sharks play the second of a six-game homestand and the Flames their first game in a week. Jonathan Huberdeau has points in nine of his past 10 games (six goals, seven assists) for the Flames, who enter with a four-game point streak (2-0-2).

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

Dallas seeks to get back on track after entering the week with two straight home losses against the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3) and New York Rangers (3-1). Chicago will play its final game prior to the Discover NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues on New Year's Eve at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNW)

SUNDAY

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)