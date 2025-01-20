NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 20

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 16th week of the season.

Highlights include the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and Stanley Cup Playoff rivals from each of the past two seasons, the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, facing off.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, PRIME, NHLN, FDSNSUN)

The Atlantic Division rivals play a "Prime Monday Night Hockey" game that could feature as many as nine players who will be competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20. Forwards Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs, and Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point of the Lightning will represent Canada; forwards Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs and Jake Guentzel of the Lightning the United States; Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will skate for Sweden; and Toronto defenseman Jani Hakanpaa will play for Finland.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNOH)

The Blue Jackets are one of the surprise teams in the NHL this season and led by Zach Werenski, a leading candidate for the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman who has almost matched his NHL career high in points halfway into the season. He has 51 points in 46 games, six behind what he had last season. The Maple Leafs enter the week with two straight wins following three straight losses.

Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

The Panthers continue their four-game West Coast swing and are looking to find their footing, having not won consecutive games in almost a month (Dec. 16-22). Sam Reinhart leads them with 27 goals but is without a point in three straight games. The Kings have lost three of four but have won nine straight at home. Adrian Kempe has scored in six of his past eight games.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

A playoff rematch from each of the past two seasons; the Golden Knights defeated the Stars in six games in the 2023 Western Conference Final and Dallas won the first round in seven games last season. Jack Eichel leads Vegas with 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) in 45 games. Dallas captain Jamie Benn enters the week five goals shy of 400 in the NHL.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, MSGSN2)

The Devils are hoping for some momentum after a rough stretch. The good news is they have won eight straight games in Montreal. The Canadiens have Atlantic Division games against the Lightning and Detroit Red Wings before hosting the Devils. Montreal forward Cole Caufield has seven points (two goals, five assists) in eight games against New Jersey.

Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, MNMT2)

The countdown to No. 1 continues for Alex Ovechkin, the Capitals captain who's 21 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history and has 16 goals in 27 games against the Canucks. Washington has won four in a row and is on a 10-game point streak (7-0-3). The Canucks have struggled this season after winning the Pacific Division last season but are hoping Quinn Hughes can help them turn it around, Vancouver's captain is among the NHL leaders in scoring among defensemen with 50 points (12 goals, 38 assists).

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

WEDNESDAY

Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NESN, TVAS-D)

THURSDAY

Utah Hockey Club at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

FRIDAY

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, CHSN, SN, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, ALT, SN, TVAS)

Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers (4 p.m. ET; SN, MSG-B)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET: CBC, SN360, SNO, SNP, TVAS2)

Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SNW)

SUNDAY

Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN, TVAS)

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)