22 games to be nationally televised this week

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE): An Original Six matchup, the Red Wings (7-4-1) will go for their 100th road win against the Rangers (99-140-62) since Dec. 19, 1926. The Rangers (8-2-1) will look to extend their point streak to eight games (6-0-1), and forward Artemi Panarin will look to extend his 11-game point streak (six goals, 12 assists), which is tied with Darren Turcotte (11 in 1990-91) for the second-longest season-opening run in Rangers history, behind Rod Gilbert (14 games in 1972-73).

New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1): The Devils (7-3-1) won 4-2 at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, their first game of the season without center Jack Hughes (upper body). Mikko Rantanen played his 500th NHL game for the Avalanche (7-3-0) on Saturday, a 7-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights. The forward leads them with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) one season after scoring an NHL career-high 55 goals. Nathan MacKinnon, chosen by Colorado with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, is third with nine points (four goals, five assists).

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): Matthew Tkachuk got his 500th point (194 goals, 306 assists) in his 520th game when he scored for the Panthers (5-4-1) in a 5-2 loss at the Blackhawks on Saturday. The 25-year-old's father, Keith Tkachuk, got his 500th point in his 519th game on March 30, 1999, when Matthew was 15 months old. Capitals (5-4-1) captain Alexander Ovechkin has scored just two goals on 43 shots this season (4.7 percent), and one of those was into an empty net.

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS): The Kings (7-2-2) have won three in a row overall and six straight on the road, the longest run away from home from the start of a season since 2018-19, when the Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct. 7-Nov. 13) and Nashville Predators (Oct. 4-Nov. 10) each won six in a row. Kings captain Anze Kopitar has scored in two straight games and is one goal away from 400 in the NHL. The Golden Knights (11-1-1) are coming off their first loss in regulation this season, 4-2 at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.