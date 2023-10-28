Morning Skate: Doughty clutch scoring late in games

* Drew Doughty capped off the first three-goal comeback win of the season with his game winner for the Kings and became the third defenseman in NHL history with at least three go-ahead goals in the final two minutes of regulation.

* Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks played spoiler to the reigning Stanley Cup champions as they snapped the Golden Knights’ season-opening winning streak. The 2023-24 campaign now has no undefeated squads left.

* Five of seven Canadian clubs will take the ice during a four-game Hockey Night in Canada slate, while the two teams left out, the Oilers and Flames, prepare for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

OILERS, FLAMES PREPARING TO TAKE THINGS OUTSIDE FOR FIRST TIME

The Hockey Night in Canada panel will be on site at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton ahead of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Oilers and Flames. The “Battle of Alberta” will be contested in the open air for the first time in its 43-year history when the clubs meet Sunday at 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TBS and MAX.

* The Oilers and Flames will practice Saturday evening at Commonwealth Stadium, where the first NHL regular-season outdoor game was held 20 years ago. Click here and here for a full rundown of #NHLStats ahead of the 38th such contest and first of four this season.

* As a legacy to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first regular-season outdoor game in League history, the Oilers, NHL and Rogers donated $200,000 to Hockey Alberta's Local Hockey Leaders Grant for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. For the first time ever, Hockey Alberta will launch an equity, diversity and inclusion-focused grant program to educate its leaders, members and participants about maltreatment and safe sport initiatives focused on providing a safe environment for all. Click here for more information.

FIVE REMAINING CANADIAN CLUBS TO BE FEATURED ON HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA

With the Alberta clubs preparing for the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic, the other five Canadian clubs will hit the Hockey Night in Canada airwaves Saturday, including William Nylander and John Tavares looking to match a Maple Leafs franchise record in Nashville.

* Nylander (5-6—11 in 7 GP) and Tavares (4-7—11 in 7 GP) can each match the 106-year-old franchise’s record for longest point streak from the start of a season. Three players have notched a point in each of Toronto’s first eight games of a campaign, with the last occurring 41 years ago: Frank Mahovlich (1961-62), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and John Anderson (1982-83).

* The Bell Centre faithful will be privy to an all-Canadian matchup featuring two of the fastest skaters in the League so far this season as well as two of the hardest shooters. Entering Friday, Jets forwards Rasmus Kupari (1st; 23.95 mph at 13:44 of P2 on Oct. 17 vs. LAK) and Morgan Barron (6th; 23.41 mph at 14:45 of P1 on Oct. 24 vs. STL) both rank among the top 10 for maximum speed recorded so far in 2023-24. They are likely to be opposed by two of the hardest shooters in the League in Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, who ranks seventh so far this season with a 99.76 mph shot (7:18 of P3 on Oct. 14 vs. CHI), and Mike Matheson, who entered Friday tied for the sixth-most 90+ mph shots in 2023-24 (6). Visit NHL.com/EDGE for an updated leaderboard heading into Saturday’s action.

* Sidney Crosby and the Penguins will be featured on Hockey Night in Canada for the second time this season (also Oct. 14 vs. CGY) as the captain narrows in on his 1,200th career game (554-955—1,509 in 1,197 GP) and approaches his former coach and teammate on the League’s all-time assists list. Crosby has 18-36—54 in 46 career games versus the Senators, tied with teammate Evgeni Malkin (25-29—54 in 44 GP) for the second-most points by any active player against the club.

* In the Hockey Night in Canada finale, the Rangers will head into Vancouver after outscoring opponents 10-2 and winning the first three contests of a five-game road trip out west. Artemi Panarin (3-7—10 in 7 GP), who is approaching his 600th NHL game (597 GP), enters on the longest season-opening point streak by a Rangers player since Marian Gaborik began the 2009-10 campaign on an eight-game run.

HERITAGE CLASSIC QUICK CLICKS

* Oilers forward Evander Kane fills in as local weatherman

* Oilers fans soak in WestJet NHL Fan Park before Heritage Classic

* 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic: By The Numbers

* Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

RESULTS FROM A SIX-GAME FRIDAY