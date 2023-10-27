Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Latest News

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken right hand
Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Bruins dress up in Barbie, Ken costumes for annual hospital visit
Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win
Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic
Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild
Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Flames forward discusses opportunity to play outdoors, excitement for family skate

Coleman_CGY_up_close

© Getty Images

By Blake Coleman / Special to NHL.com

Blake Coleman is writing a blog for NHL.com as the Calgary Flames prepare to play the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX).

In the first installment, the forward discusses how his limited experience playing outdoors makes this opportunity even more exciting for him, and his family.

As a Texas kid, I didn't get a lot of time on an outdoor rink. So when I did, they stand out pretty strong in my memories.

My hockey journey didn't start on the ice. I played roller hockey for a handful of years before I even touched the ice. We still played outside, so that enjoyment of being outdoors and that free-flowing love of the game existed. It's the same concept in my mind. But even with that, it's just hard to beat that feeling of being on a pond. There's that sound of the ice and the way it cuts with your skate blade. There's that peacefulness about it. There's that crisp air. The whole experience is fun.

Admittedly, I can probably count on one hand how many times I got to skate on a pond as a kid. They're all great memories, and I'm excited I get the chance to add one more at the Heritage Classic in Edmonton.

I'll get to do it with family, too -- my wife, Jordan; our girls, Charlie and Carson; my parents, Rusty and Sandy; and my sister, Brooke. Truth be told, being with the Flames has given my family the chance to skate outdoors much more than when I was a kid. Here in Calgary I've got to enjoy it a little bit, in the neighborhoods taking my daughters out and getting them out on the pond. It's also a little bit for me at the same time because I enjoy that peacefulness of being outside.

I try to do it as much as I can. We try to find some time to get out there. We've got a great rink near us. They Zamboni it every day. Occasionally I'll just go out by myself and shoot pucks and enjoy that experience of being outside because I didn't grow up with it. If I can, I bring the girls. They really enjoy it. They're not the best skaters yet but we're working on that part. But they just enjoy being out there.

The Heritage Classic will be their first outdoor game, and it'll be my first one in the NHL.

I'm not quite an outdoor veteran, but believe it or not there's a half-outdoor practice rink in Texas and we'd get to do that once, maybe twice per year. It was roofed, but open air. In winter it gets down there below freezing in December, January, February ... just enough. I was also fortunate enough to play two outdoor games in college, both at Soldier Field in Chicago.

But this will be different. It's not something you think you're going to get to be a part of growing up. But when you do get the chance, it's a pretty special moment.

And the fact that this one is the first-ever outdoor Battle of Alberta just adds another wrinkle to that special moment Sunday. It's exciting. It adds a little bit of excitement and fire to the game. It's no secret that both of our teams are not where we want to be right now at this point of the year too, and all it takes is one game to turn a season around. We're both staring down that opportunity. That adds even more importance to this game, and while it is going to be fun and exciting, those two points are going to be really valuable here.

So too will be the experience. Getting to take that battle outdoors is taking it to another level, both from a team view and a personal perspective. It takes us back.

I've got some exciting memories I think back to every time I go out on a sheet like that, and those will come flooding back when we get to hit the ice at the Heritage Classic.

Related Content

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
The Beaches to perform before NHL Heritage Classic

The Beaches looking forward to performing in front of high-energy crowd at Heritage Classic
2023 Heritage Classic Timelapse
0:30

2023 Heritage Classic Timelapse