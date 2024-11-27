NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 27

* Kevin Lankinen earned his second shutout of the season and became just the fifth goaltender in NHL history to start a campaign with a road winning streak of eight-plus games.

* Mikhail Sergachev completed Utah Hockey Club’s comeback with an overtime winner and secured yet another day with a come-from-behind victory. All but three days so far in November have featured a team complete a comeback.

* A rare 15-game Wednesday will feature the top two teams in the Atlantic Division clashing on Sportsnet when the Maple Leafs visit the Panthers, as well as the Avalanche welcoming the Golden Knights in the final game of an NHL on TNT doubleheader. That contest will feature two NHL stars – Nathan MacKinnon (CAN) and Jack Eichel (USA) – going head-to-head for the 18th meeting and last time until the pair meet at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

LANKINEN, CANUCKS EXTEND ROAD WINNING STREAK

Jake DeBrusk scored against his former club and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves in a shutout performance to help the Canucks improve to 8-0-0 in their last eight games as visitors – the longest run by any team this season. Vancouver tied its second-longest road winning streak in franchise history (also 8 GP in 2003-04) and trail a 9-0-0 record set in 2010-11. With the victory, the Canucks (11-6-3, 25 points) leaped into third in the Pacific Division.

* Lankinen, who recorded his second shutout of the season which trails only Connor Hellebuyck (3) for the most among all netminders, required the fourth-fewest games in Canucks history to record multiple shutouts with the franchise (15 GP). He trails Eddie Lack (7 GP in 2013-14), Johan Hedberg (8 GP in 2003-04) and Glen Hanlon (13 GP in 1977-78 – 1978-79).

* DeBrusk improved his season totals to 6-8—14 (20 GP) as he was welcomed back to Boston after being selected 14th overall by the Bruins in 2015. He went on to play his first seven seasons with the club where he amassed the fifth-most points by a Bruins player over that span (138-128—266 in 465 GP). He is currently on pace for a career-high 57 points.

SERGACHEV SCORES OVERTIME WINNER IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Tuesday’s #NHLStats: Live Updates featured all four teams in action, including Mikhail Sergachev who scored his first overtime winner and helped Utah Hockey Club earn their third comeback victory. All but three days this month have featured a comeback win, amounting to 44% of games played in November (78 of 179). Overall, 42% of all contests in 2024-25 have been comeback wins (145 of 345), equal to the five-season average at this stage of a campaign (42% from 2019-20 to 2023-24).

QUICK CLICKS

* Timo Meier of Devils suspended 1 game for cross-checking

* Harbaugh brothers share funny childhood story about Bobby Orr

* NHL EDGE stats: Jaccob Slavin reaches top skating speed by defenseman this season

* NHL EDGE stats: Defenseman trio elevating Sabres into contention

30 TEAMS IN ACTION AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING IN THE U.S.

Nearly every team will be in action Wednesday with 15 games set on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving – a slate highlighted by two national broadcasts on Sportsnet for viewers across Canada comprised of the top two clubs in the Atlantic Division clashing when the Maple Leafs (13-6-2, 28 points) visit the Panthers (12-9-1, 25 points), as well as the Blue Jackets (9-9-2, 20 points) taking on the Canadiens (7-11-3, 17 points). In the U.S., a doubleheader on TNT will begin with the Lightning (11-7-2, 24 points) welcoming the Capitals (14-6-1, 29 points) before the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights (14-6-2, 30 points) and Avalanche (12-10-0, 24 points) go head-to-head.

* Florida (5-2-3, 13 points) and Toronto (5-2-3, 13 points) have evenly split their last 10 regular-season matchups with both teams having totaled 33 goals for and 33 goals against. The Panthers’ five regulation plus overtime wins is one more than the Maple Leafs (4) over that span. The contest could feature as many as five players who have already been named to the 4 Nations Face-Off roster should Auston Matthews (USA) make his return to the lineup, with the others including Matthew Tkachuk (USA), William Nylander (SWE), Gustav Forsling (SWE) and Aleksander Barkov (FIN). The full rosters will be released in exactly one week.

* Montreal has won each of its previous six contests against the Blue Jackets dating to Nov. 23, 2022 – the last time the Canadiens had a longer run versus an opponent was an eight-game streak against the Canucks from Nov. 16, 2015 to Dec. 17, 2019. Columbus has a winning streak of its own after having won each of its past three games and should they earn a victory Wednesday it would be the club’s longest since Feb 17-24, 2022 (4 GP).

* NHL on TNT’s doubleheader will begin with Anthony Cirelli aiming to extend the League’s longest goal streak of the season to seven games and would tie the third longest in franchise history. Nikita Kucherov (8 GP in 2021-22) and Brian Bradley (8 GP in 1992-93) sit tied for the lengthiest. Across the ice, Washington’s Logan Thompson (9-1-1) could become the eighth goaltender this season to record a double-digit win total (7 entering play Nov. 27) and could tie the franchise mark for fewest games to 10 wins with the Capitals, achieved by Cristobal Huet (12 GP in 2007-08) and Bob Mason (12 GP between 1983-84 – 1984-85).

* Two of the NHL’s top scoring leaders will face off in the final game on NHL on TNT when

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (7-28—35 in 22 GP; t-1st) faces off against Vegas’ Jack Eichel (8-26—34 in 22 GP; t-3rd) – the 18th all-time meeting between the two stars. MacKinnon is on pace for his third straight 100-point season – a feat only one player in Avalanche/Nordiques history has accomplished (Peter Stastny: 6 from 1980-81 – 1985-86); meanwhile, Eichel is on pace for his first 100-point campaign and would become the first Golden Knights player to achieve the feat.