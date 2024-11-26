Meier of Devils suspended 1 game for cross-checking

Forward received match penalty for play against Predators forward L’Heureux on Monday

Meier suspended one game for cross-checking

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has been suspended for one game, without pay, for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux during NHL Game No. 336 in New Jersey on Monday, Nov. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 12:17 of the third period. Meier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Meier will forfeit $45,833.33. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

