NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 15

* It was a night for the NHL record books as Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to 1,000 points thanks to an assist from two teammates he’s played with his entire career: Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse. The milestone moment was lauded by fans, who filled Rogers Place with “MVP” chants, and by his teammates, who left the bench to celebrate with him – reactions that “meant the world” to the Oilers captain.

* Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 24 shots to earn his 300th win in record-breaking fashion and helped the Lightning slow down the League-leading Jets.

* Philadelphia made it three straight days the NHL has seen a multi-goal, third-period comeback victory. There has been a longer run only four times in League history: Jan. 5-8, 2018, Oct. 4-7, 2013, Feb. 18-21, 2008 and March 1-4, 2007.

* Alex Ovechkin continues ‘The Gr8 Chase’ of Wayne Gretzky’s goals record, while Sidney Crosby can catch Joe Sakic on the NHL’s all-time assists list when Washington and Pittsburgh hit the ice during Friday’s five-game slate.

McDAVID BECOMES FOURTH-FASTEST PLAYER TO 1,000 POINTS

Connor McDavid made NHL history as he reached the 1,000-point milestone in a fitting fashion, scoring off a pass from Leon Draisaitl after Darnell Nurse sprung them on a two-on-one. McDavid’s father flew in Thursday morning to be part of the sold-out crowd for what turned out to be a memorable night at Rogers Place. After Draisaitl and Nurse assisted on McDavid’s 1,000th point, the trio teamed up again for Nurse’s highlight-reel overtime goal – the 40th time all three have factored on the same tally.

* In a post-game interview on Sportsnet, McDavid shared what it meant to reach the 1,000-point milestone alongside Draisaitl and Nurse, who have been teammates with McDavid since he joined the Oilers and who stood in his wedding this past summer: “In a lot of ways we [Draisaitl & Nurse] kind of grew up on this ice, playing in front of these fans and this city. It’s a special night and one I’ll never forget."

* In addition to becoming both the fourth-fastest and fourth-youngest player in League history to hit 1,000 points (659 GP; 27 years, 306 days), McDavid also became the fourth fastest to make the jump from the 900 to 1,000-point milestones (58 GP; fastest since Mario Lemieux in 1991-92 w/ 51 GP).

* McDavid’s career points-per-game rate of 1.52 puts him on pace to be among the top 50 on the NHL’s all-time points list next season (his 11th campaign). There are currently five active players among the top 50 and the fastest any of them got there was 14 seasons: Sidney Crosby (14th season in 2018-19), Alex Ovechkin (14th season in 2018-19), Evgeni Malkin (17th season in 2022-23), Patrick Kane (16th season in 2022-23) and Anze Kopitar (18th season in 2023-24).

VASILEVSKIY RECORDS 300TH WIN, LIGHTNING SLOW DOWN RED-HOT JETS

Jake Guentzel potted a pair of goals while Andrei Vasilevskiy (23 saves) slowed the Jets’ historic start by making history himself as he became the NHL’s fastest goaltender to record 300 career wins. Tampa Bay became the first team to defeat Winnipeg by at least three goals (and hold them to a single goal) since Vegas did so on March 28 – a span of 26 regular-season games where the Jets went 22-4-0.

* Vasilevskiy (30 years, 112 days) also became the fourth-youngest goaltender in NHL history to reach the 300-win milestone, trailing Martin Brodeur (29 years, 223 days) Terry Sawchuk (29 years, 323) and Marc-Andre Fleury (29 years, 361 days).

STARS SCORE SEVEN GOALS FOR SECOND STRAIGHT GAME

Rookie Logan Stankoven found the back of the net and Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, including on a penalty shot, as the Stars potted seven goals in consecutive games for the first time since relocating to Dallas (and 11th time in franchise history; first since 1986-87). Their longest streak of games with seven-plus goals is three, achieved twice in 1981-82.

* Stankoven boosted his 2024-25 totals to 4-10—14, the most points ever by a Stars rookie through 15 games of a season and tied with Danny Grant (10-4—14 in 1968-69) for the third most at that stage by a rookie in franchise history behind Neal Broten (10-7—17 in 1981-82) and Steve Christoff (8-7—15 in 1979-80).

* Dadonov scored his fourth career penalty-shot goal (on five attempts) and now trails only four players for the most in NHL history. His 80% success rate on penalty-shot attempts is the third highest in League history (min. 4 attempts), behind Joe Sakic and David Vyborny (both w/ 100%).

* Matvei Michkov scored the overtime winner to complete the Flyers' multi-goal, third-period comeback, which marked the third consecutive day a team has overcome a two-goal deficit in the final frame. Michkov became the fourth rookie in franchise history to score an overtime goal, joining Shayne Gostisbehere (4x), Murray Baron and Dmitry Yushkevich, and the first to do so since Gostisbehere on Feb. 20, 2016.

* Matvei Michkov scored the overtime winner to complete the Flyers’ multi-goal, third-period comeback, which marked the third consecutive day a team has overcome a two-goal deficit in the final frame. Michkov became the fourth rookie in franchise history to score an overtime goal, joining Shayne Gostisbehere (4x), Murray Baron and Dmitry Yushkevich, and the first to do so since Gostisbehere on Feb. 20, 2016.

* Jack Hughes recorded his 30th career three-point game and Jesper Bratt scored his second career hat trick in New Jersey’s six-goal outburst Thursday. The Devils earned their second consecutive win against the defending Stanley Cup champions and padded their lead atop the Eastern Conference (12-6-2, 26 points). With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.

* Kirill Kaprizov (10-20—30 in 16 GP) factored on two of three Minnesota goals during its shutout victory to hit the 20-assist and 30-point mark this season. He became the fastest player in franchise history to reach both benchmarks.

Friday opens with Penguins pitted against Blue Jackets on NHL Network

Friday’s five-game slate starts with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins facing Adam Fantilli and the Blue Jackets on NHL Network in the U.S. and Sportsnet programming in Canada, with Crosby needing one assist to tie Joe Sakic for 13th place on the League’s all-time list. The schedule also features NHL scoring leader Nathan MacKinnon (7-26—33 in 17 GP) looking to extend his season-opening home point streak against Alex Ovechkin, who needs 32 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in League history. MacKinnon tops the League in home points, with 5-20—25 during his 11-game stretch at Ball Arena (ahead of second-place teammate Mikko Rantanen: 9-10—19 in 11 GP).