NHL Morning Skate for March 15

* Offensive performances from Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov – with six- and five-point outings, respectively – allowed Point to match a franchise record and Kucherov to move within three points of League-leader Nathan MacKinnon in the Art Ross Trophy race.

* The Eastern Conference Wild Card race intensified further Thursday after the Islanders suffered a loss while the Capitals, Sabres, Devils and Penguins moved within one, three, four and five points, respectively, of a playoff spot.

* Auston Matthews became the first player to score 40 even-strength goals in multiple seasons in more than two decades, while Ilya Samsonov tied a Maple Leafs mark with his seventh straight road win.

* Connor Bedard will look to become the first 18-year-old in NHL history to post three consecutive games with three-plus points when the Blackhawks face the Kings during a two-game slate.

POINT NETS HAT TRICK IN SIX-POINT OUTING AS KUCHEROV COLLECTS FIVE

Brayden Point (3-3—6) and Nikita Kucherov (1-4—5) thrilled fans at Amalie Arena with offensive outbursts as the Lightning (35-25-6, 76 points) defeated the Rangers (43-19-4, 90 points) to boost their lead for the first Wild Card seed in the Eastern Conference. Point tied a franchise record, while Kucherov moved within three points of the NHL’s scoring lead.

* Point recorded his fourth career hat trick and third of 2023-24, tying Wendel Clark (3 in 1998-99) for the most in a season in franchise history. He also boosted the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation total to $465,000 as AstraZeneca is donating $5,000 per hat trick up to $500,000 towards the cause.

* Point tied the Lightning record for most points in a game, a mark originally set by Doug Crossman (3-3—6 on Nov. 7, 1992) and later matched by Kucherov (2-4—6 on Nov. 24, 2023). He also became the sixth player this season to record a six-point performance, joining Joel Eriksson Ek (Feb. 19, 2024), Kirill Kaprizov (Feb. 19, 2024), Connor McDavid (Feb. 13, 2024), Kris Letang (Dec. 27, 2023) and Kucherov (Nov. 24, 2023).

* Kucherov (39-73—112 in 65 GP) moved within three points of Nathan MacKinnon (42-73—115 in 67 GP) for the League scoring lead and became the second active player with at least three 70-assist seasons (also 83 in 2022-23 & 87 in 2018-19), joining McDavid (6).

* Kucherov’s night marked his sixth career five-point outing, which is tied for the fourth most among active players. The only ones with more: McDavid (11), Evgeni Malkin (8) and MacKinnon (7).

EASTERN CONFERENCE WILD CARD RACE CATCHING FIRE

Four teams engaged in an increasingly-competitive Eastern Conference Wild Card race picked up wins Thursday and gained ground on the Islanders (29-22-14, 72 points) who currently hold the final spot:

* T.J. Oshie scored one of two Capitals goals to help Washington (31-25-9, 71 points) climb within one point of a Wild Card spot. It marked the 99th career power-play goal of Oshie’s career, who is now one shy of becoming the fifth active U.S.-born player to score 100 on the man advantage.

* Zach Benson (2-0—2) recorded his first multi-goal outing of the season and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (21 saves) recorded his fifth shutout of 2023-24 to help the Sabres (32-30-5, 69 points) earn a crucial win against the Islanders, who now sit just three points above Buffalo. Benson became the third Sabres player to record a multi-goal game at age 18, joining Pierre Turgeon (Nov. 4, 1987 & Oct. 21, 1987) and Phil Housley (Jan. 23, 1983), while Luukkonen became the first Buffalo goaltender to record five shutouts in a campaign since Ryan Miller in 2011-12 (6).

* Erik Karlsson (0-1—1) factored on one of six Penguins (29-27-9, 67 points) goals to help his team defeat his former club and move within five points of a Wild Card position. In the process, Karlsson, whose 45 points are the most among all blueliners on a new team this season, recorded his 620th career assist and surpassed Sergei Zubov (619) for sole possession of 16th place on the NHL’s all-time list among defensemen.

* Luke Hughes (0-1—1) and Simon Nemec (0-1—1) played roles in the Devils (32-30-4, 68 points) moving within four points of a Wild Card spot after besting the Stars (40-19-9, 89 points), who sit second in the Central Division. The two rookie blueliners recorded the 50th and 51st points by Devils defensemen age 20 or younger this season, which is tied for the second-highest total in a campaign in franchise history (also 51 in 1993-94) and trails only 1977-78 (68 as CLR).

BRUINS, MAPLE LEAFS BENEFIT FROM FAST GOALS

The Atlantic Division’s second and third seeds came out victorious Thursday as the Bruins (39-14-15, 93 points) and Maple Leafs (38-19-8, 84 points) each benefitted from fast goals, with Toronto also continuing its strong play on the road.

* Jake DeBrusk (1-0—1) and Brad Marchand (0-1—1) combined for the sixth-fastest overtime goal in Bruins history after scoring the winner 25 seconds into the extra frame as Boston moved within one point of Florida (45-18-4, 94 points) for first place in the Atlantic Division. The assist was Marchand's 26th career overtime point, which passed Patrice Bergeron (25) for the most in franchise history.

* Auston Matthews (1-1—2) and William Nylander (1-1—2) scored eight seconds apart as the NHL’s leader in goals notched his 40th even-strength marker and 25th road tally of the season. Matthews, who scored a franchise-best 28 road goals in 2021-22, became the first player in Maple Leafs history to record at least 25 tallies on the road in multiple campaigns. After potting 44 even-strength goals that same season, Matthews also became the first skater to post 40 even-strength tallies in two campaigns since Pavel Bure (45 in 1999-00 & 40 in 1992-93).

* Ilya Samsonov (26 saves) also continued his road success as he collected his seventh straight victory as a visitor and tied Jack Campbell (7 GP in 2020-21), Frederik Andersen (7 GP in 2018-19), Johnny Bower (7 GP in 1960-61) and Turk Broda (7 GP in 1940-41) for the longest such run in Maple Leafs history.

COOLEY, GUENTHER ACHIEVE RARE NHL FEAT IN LIVE UPDATES

With 24 teams in action, the latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured a plethora of noteworthy performances, including Minnesota moving within four points of a Wild Card spot as well as Logan Cooley becoming the second-youngest player in Coyotes/Jets history to score a shorthanded goal thanks to an assist from Dylan Guenther.

QUICK CLICKS

* ‘NHL Backstory’ goes behind scenes of Trade Deadline in latest episode

* Flyers’ Next Shift program promotes female mentorship

* Ben Stelter Foundation announces new cancer treatment center in Edmonton

* Kraken honor Jordan Eberle for 1,000 NHL games with special pregame ceremony

* Marat Khusnutdinov getting mentored by Kirill Kaprizov on road to Wild debut

BEDARD BACK IN ACTION ON NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Connor Bedard (20-31—51 in 52 GP) and the Blackhawks are back in action hosting the Kings on Sportsnet, NHL Network and TVA Sports following the rookie’s historic five-point effort at United Center on Tuesday. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft can become the second teenager in League history – and first 18-year-old – to post three consecutive games with three or more points. A 19-year-old Steve Yzerman (3 GP from Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 1984) is the only one to do so to date.

* Bedard’s stretch of consecutive three-point games has totalled 3-5—8 and he now sits within two points of matching Dale Hawerchuk in 1981-82 (6-4—10 in 3 GP; age 18) and Bryan Trottier in 1975-76 (4-6—10 in 3 GP; age 19) for the most by a teenage rookie across a three-game span.