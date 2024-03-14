‘NHL Backstory’ goes behind scenes of Trade Deadline in latest episode

NEW YORK – On the heels of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, NHL Backstory has released its latest podcast episode – Tales from the Deadline – which takes listeners behind the scenes into the frenzy of one of the most significant and anticipated days on the NHL’s calendar.

Listeners will hear from those most intimately involved in trade deadline operations including current general managers Ken Holland (Edmonton Oilers), Bill Guerin (Minnesota Wild) and Julien Brisebois (Tampa Bay Lightning) as well as former GMs Lou Nanne, Mike Smith and Neil Smith. The audience also will hear first-person accounts from former players such as Brent Ashton and former Philadelphia Flyers executive Jay Snider.

For players like Mike Sillinger who appeared in 1,049 games with 12 different teams during his NHL career, trade deadline was usually a time to call the movers. Sillinger’s wife Carla and son, Cole, who now plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets, offer their unique perspective on how the annual trade deadline played out in their household.

The podcast dives into some of the most impactful trades that have transpired on trade deadline, particularly the Colorado Avalanche acquiring Artturi Lehkonen in 2022 and the Tampa Lightning trading for Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman in 2020. Going back even further, the episode shines a light on historic trades that had a big impact in the NHL, like Butch Goring joining the New York Islanders in 1980 and Ray Bourque joining the Colorado Avalanche in 2000.

NHL Backstory: Tales from the Deadline also uncovers details surrounding some of the more dramatic trades in League history including Michael Cammalleri and Matt Duchene being notified midgame of their trades to the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators respectively, or the infamous Eric Lindros trade involving the Quebec Nordiques, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. As well, the episode dives into how one player was traded for a steak dinner, and the unique trend of teams trading players for a dollar.

*NHL Backstory* is an NHL Studios Podcast that aspires to relive unique stories and significant milestones in League history. Throughout the NHL’s 100-plus years of existence, the League has seen countless moments that have reshaped the hockey landscape and grown the game in unexpected ways.

The NHL Studios Podcast lineup also includes popular shows like NHL Fantasy On Ice™, NHL Draft Class™, NHL @TheRink™ and The Chirp with Daren Millard.