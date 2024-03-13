Khusnutdinov getting mentored by Kaprizov on road to Wild debut

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- According to newest Minnesota Wild forward Marat Khusnutdinov, if hockey doesn't work out for teammate Kirill Kaprizov, he might have a future in taxi driving.

The fellow Russia-born teammate has been escorting Khusnutdinov around since his arrival to the United States and Minnesota on March 10.

"[Kaprizov's] a good guy and good driver. Free taxi," Khusnutdinov said with a combination of broken English and through a translator. "Only positive [is] 'Kapriz' help me every day. Kapriz being here helps a lot. Explains how to do things, certain nuances, pregame, what to eat, what time, all those little tips you can take maybe a full season to learn, having Kirill helps tremendously.

"I've been super surprised at how welcoming and helpful the guys are even with the language barrier. Of course, it's definitely easier to speak a lot of it with Kirill just because we speak the same language, but for me it's been amazing to see all the guys ask about me and help and offer rides, to introduce me to people. So, it's been super, super amazing. The reception's been awesome.

"I can't say that it's going to be easy, but I think my legs and my head will probably make it into this league."

Khusnutdinov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Feb. 28 that runs through next season. He could make his NHL debut when Minnesota hosts the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSW).

"I think Marat is the type of player that can help us right now," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said after the signing. "All the assets that he has, he's a solid two-way player. He's got speed, he's tenacious. Those are the things we're looking for. We want to make sure we put him in a situation that he can succeed in. And timing of when he gets into the lineup is going to be important, but he will eventually get in the lineup."

Selected in the second round (No. 37) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Khustnutdinov had 75 points (22 goals, 53 assists) in 162 games over four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League from 2020-24. The 21-year-old Moscow native had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 49 games for HK Sochi this season and became team captain after he was acquired in a trade with St. Petersburg SKA on Oct. 10.

Khusnutdinov has spent the last week acclimating to the Wild and North America. Following three flights and 16 hours of travel, he has practiced with the team twice and could be ready for his debut.