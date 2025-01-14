NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 14

* The latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey did not disappoint after Rory Kerins joined rare company in NHL history with multiple assists in his first-ever period and Connor Bedard reached the 100-point mark in his career.

* Connor McDavid celebrated his 28th birthday multiple ways Monday and did so by tying the most game-winning goals in franchise history and lifting the Oilers to their sixth straight home win.

* Storylines are aplenty ahead of a 13-game Tuesday, which includes The Gr8 Chase, the streaking Red Wings and a matchup between 4 Nations Face-Off teammates when Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Hughes go head-to-head on ESPN+ and Hulu.

* NHL Central Scouting will release its mid-season rankings for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft today at 11 a.m. ET on NHL.com and the NHL’s media site.

KERINS SHINES IN NHL DEBUT, LIFTS FLAMES PAST BEDARD AND BLACKHAWKS

Rory Kerins (0-2—2) had an NHL debut to remember on Prime Monday Night Hockey as he collected two assists within the opening 11:47 of play and played a part in guiding the Flames (21-14-7 49 points) past Connor Bedard (1-0—1) and the Blackhawks. Calgary’s victory leapfrogged the club past idle Vancouver (19-13-10, 48 points) for the second Wild Card position in the Western Conference.

* Kerins, a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (No. 174), spent each of the past three seasons with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League and became the fifth player in Flames history with multiple assists in his NHL debut. The others: Kevin LaVallee (0-3—3 on Oct. 9, 1980), Sergei Makarov (1-2—3 on Oct. 5, 1989), Yves Courteau (0-2—2 on Oct. 13, 1984) and Kent Nilsson (1-2—3 on Oct. 10, 1979).

* Bedard (34-66—100 in 112 GP) scored and became the 24th teenager in NHL history to collect 100 points – a feat five other active players have accomplished: Sidney Crosby (75-147—222 in 160 GP), Patrik Laine (80-54—134 in 155 GP), Jeff Skinner (51-56—107 in 146 GP), Steven Stamkos (55-52—107 in 136 GP) and Nathan MacKinnon (38-63—101 in 146 GP).

McDAVID CELEBRATES 28TH BIRTHDAY WITH GOAL AND ANOTHER OILERS HOME WIN

Connor McDavid (1-0—1), with the third-most points by a player in NHL history at age 27 or younger, scored the only goal of the contest on the night he celebrated his 28th birthday and helped the Oilers (27-13-3, 57 points) capture their sixth straight home win.

* The Oilers captain scored on his birthday for the second time (also Jan. 13, 2023) and became the seventh player in franchise history to do so multiple times in the regular season. The others: Leon Draisaitl (4x), Mark Messier (3x), Wayne Gretzky (3x), Esa Tikkanen (3x), Kelly Buchberger (2x) and Ryan Smyth (2x).

* McDavid, who tied Glenn Anderson (72) for the most game-winning goals in Oilers history, joined Draisaitl (3x) as just the second player in franchise history to register a winning tally on his birthday.

REINHART SCORES ANOTHER SHORTY IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Flyers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn their NHL-best eighth third-period comeback win of the season, but not before Sam Reinhart (2-0—2) scored his League-leading fifth shorthanded goal of 2024-25. Find more notes on Monday’s three-game slate in the latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF TEAMMATES SET TO CLASH ON ESPN+

Matthew Tkachuk (14-26—40 in 39 GP) and Jack Hughes (17-35—52 in 45 GP) will go head-to-head on ESPN+ and Hulu before teaming up with the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and will be joined by brothers Brady Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes. One team will have two sets of brothers for the third time in NHL International Tournament history, following Finland at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey (Mikko and Saku Koivu, Jarkko and Tuomo Ruutu) and the United States at the 1984 Canada Cup (Aaron and Neal Broten, Brian and Joe Mullen). NHL International Tournaments include Canada Cup, World Cup of Hockey and 4 Nations Face-Off.

* Tkachuk sits second in Panthers scoring this season and has produced 80-157—237 (198 GP) during his tenure with the franchise. His career points per game of 1.20 with Florida currently sits as the highest in franchise history (min. 20 GP), while only two others have produced at least 1.00 points per game with the club: Pavel Bure (1.13) and Sam Reinhart (1.03).

* Hughes has collected multiple points in each of New Jersey’s past two games, which included a primary assist on the overtime winner against the Lightning on Saturday. Another outing with two or more points would tie the forward with icon Scott Niedermayer (96) for 10th place on the franchise’s all-time multi-point games list.

RED WINGS EYE EIGHTH STRAIGHT WIN

The Red Wings (20-18-4, 44 points) look to continue their string off success under Todd McLellan and capture an eighth straight win when Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks visit Little Caesars Arena. Detroit, which has scored at least one power-play goal in each contest under McLellan’s helm (7-1-0), can register the franchise’s longest winning streak since 2007-08 (9 GP & 8 GP) – a campaign that concluded with the Stanley Cup.

THE GR8 CHASE CONTINUES IN WASHINGTON

Alex Ovechkin (873) continues The Gr8 Chase and his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record when his Eastern Conference-leading Capitals (28-10-5, 65 points) welcome the Ducks (18-20-5, 41 points) to D.C. He is on pace to score No. 895 on March 30 at home against the Sabres – nearly 31 years to the date that The Great One .

* Ovechkin has scored 427 of his 873 career goals at home. He is one of five players in NHL history with at least 400 career tallies on home ice (also Gretzky: 492, Howe: 449, Jaromir Jagr: 411 & Mike Gartner: 401).