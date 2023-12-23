NHL Morning Skate for December 23

OilersThirdPeriodDec22_Media-22114247
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

* The Oilers earned a third-period comeback win on consecutive days for the third time in franchise history and became just the sixth team in the past 35 years to score four-plus goals in the final frame on two straight days.

* Two other Canadian clubs collected victories Friday as well as Detroit after surrendering a four-goal lead to Philadelphia.

* The NHL heads into its holiday break with a 14-game slate Saturday, which includes four Hockey Night in Canada contests and a rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Sportsnet.

FOUR TEAMS SKATE INTO THE WIN COLUMN FRIDAY

The Jets (20-9-3, 43 points), Red Wings (16-13-4, 36 points), Canadiens (15-13-5, 35 points) and Oilers (15-15-1, 31 points) all skated into the win column Friday in the second-last day before a three-day holiday break, with three of those victories coming in come-from-behind fashion. For notes from all teams, visit #NHLStats: Live Updates.

Gabriel Vilardi scored the game-winning goal and collected an assist as Winnipeg moved into first place in the Central Division and extended its point streak to five contests (4-0-1 dating to Dec. 13). Vilardi (6-6—12 in 5 GP) became the first Jets player with 12 points over a five-game span since Kyle Connor from March 13-22, 2022 (3-10—13 in 5 GP).

* The Flyers scored five consecutive goals to erase a 5-1 deficit, but Dylan Larkin (1-1—2) pulled the Red Wings even with 4:30 remaining in regulation and Patrick Kane (2-1—3) potted the shootout winner as Detroit quelled Philadelphia’s comeback attempt. The Red Wings earned a victory after surrendering a four-goal lead for the third time in franchise history (also March 30, 2010 & March 10, 1968).

* Montreal skated to its fourth multi-goal comeback win of the season, thanks to* Juraj Slafkovsky* (1-1—2) who scored the first game-winning goal of his NHL career and helped the Canadiens extend their point streak to five contests (3-0-2 dating to Dec. 13). Montreal is now within three points of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

* After entering the final frame down 1-0, Zach HymanEvander KaneWarren Foegele and Ryan McLeod scored four straight goals for the Oilers to help Edmonton head into its holiday break after posting third-period comeback wins on consecutive days. It marked the third time in franchise history the club has done so after April 28-29, 2022 and Jan. 12-13, 1991.

NHL PODCASTS WEEKLY ROUNDUP

NHL Fantasy on Ice (12/18)Fantasy waiver wire pickups: Week 11
NHL Fantasy on Ice (12/18)Blues coaching change; Oettinger injury
NHL Draft Class (12/19)Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff; World Junior Championship preview
NHL @TheRink (12/20)Dave Hakstol joins; Scrappy Flyers & Capitals, Trotz's plan in Nashville
La Tasse de Café LNH (12/20)Aperçu du Championnat mondial junior 2024
The Chirp (12/21):Zach Whitecloud joins; Winter Classic, ODR stories, Mallard's NHL assessment
NHL Fantasy on Ice (12/21)Senators’ coaching change & Week 11 fantasy mailbag

QUICK CLICKS
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Ben Hutton signs two-year, $1.95 million contract with Golden Knights
Samuel Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to resume practicing
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman affirms six-game suspension assessed to David Perron
Registration now open for EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship

HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA HEADLINES 14-GAME SATURDAY

The NHL will head into a three-day holiday break with a 14-game slate on Saturday headlined by a four-pack of contests on Hockey Night in Canada featuring a plethora of stars such as Anze Kopitar,* Sidney CrosbyQuinn Hughes* and Auston Matthews.

* Kopitar can continue his point-per-game pace this season when the Kings host Yegor Sharangovich and the Flames, who can extend their winning streak to four games. Sharangovich has scored six goals in seven contests since Dec. 9, which trail only Matthews, Gabriel Vilardi and Nathan MacKinnon for the most in the NHL over that span.

* Crosby and the Penguins will aim for a third straight win when they visit their former assistant coach Jacques Martin, who is searching for his first victory since being named the Senators' interim bench boss. Crosby has collected 4-2—6 over his last four games and needs three points to tie Joe Thornton for 12th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

* Hughes can add to his League-leading point total among defensemen when the Canucks host Mikael Granlund and the Sharks. Hughes’ 42 points would be the most by any Vancouver blueliner through 35 games in a season and the third highest among active defensemen, behind Erik Karlsson with San Jose in 2022-23 (13-33—46 in 35 GP) and John Carlson with Washington in 2019-20 (12-33—45 in 35 GP).

* Matthews and the Maple Leafs will look to rebound from a 9-3 loss Thursday when they visit Zach Werenski and the Blue Jackets. Matthews has tallied at least once in his each of his last six appearances to boost his League-leading goal total to 26. Werenski will close out the final game before the holiday break by hosting the Community Shelter Board in "Z's Suite" – the suite he’s purchased at Nationwide Arena to welcome special groups. Werenski has found a way to share his love for Christmas by supporting the Salvation Army Toy Drive and Christmas Cheer program, which collects thousands of toys to distribute to families in need.

SATURDAY FEATURES 10 OTHER GAMES INCLUDING FINAL REMATCH ON SPORTSNET

A total of 20 other teams are in action before the holiday break, including the Golden Knights and Panthers meeting for the first time since Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Sportsnet. Jack Eichel, who had 0-8—8 in five contests versus Florida during the championship series, can extend his franchise-record point streak to 13 games.

Latest News

Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Boston Bruins Winnipeg Jets game recap December 22

Vilardi scores in 5th straight, Jets hand Bruins 3rd loss in row
Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 22

Canadiens score 5 straight in win against Blackhawks
Philadelphia Flyers Detroit Red Wings game recap December 22

Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers in shootout
CHL notebook: Flyers prospects find success for London

CHL notebook: Flyers prospects having good run for London 
Edmonton Oilers New York Rangers game recap December 22

Oilers score 4 in 3rd period, hold off Rangers
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Zegras could return from injury for Ducks against Kraken
Florida Panthers new practice facility war memorial auditorium

Panthers players loving newly-renovated War Memorial Auditorium
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
Vegas Golden Knights Ben Hutton signs contract

Hutton signs 2-year, $1.95 million contract with Golden Knights
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Commissioner Gary Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Detroit Red Wings David Perron

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Perron of Red Wings 
Samuel Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to resume practicing
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings