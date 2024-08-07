NHL honors youth players for saving ball hockey rink alongside Flyers

NEW YORK -- Natalie Van Druff may only be 12 years old, but she's already developed a hockey mantra: grow the game.

And she shared that with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman among other League executives during a visit, along with her friend and teammate, Lilly Walter, 11, to the NHL offices in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The visit was in recognition of helping save their ball hockey rink at New Hanover Community Park in Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

When the township proposed turning the rink into pickleball courts in October 2024, the girls stepped up and convinced city planners to focus on revitalizing the rink instead.

"It made me feel really good, made me feel like my voice actually mattered," Van Druff said. "It made me feel like I could be a change maker for the world that I live in."

The story of two preteens heading up the planning effort to revitalize their local hockey rink reached the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities in February.

"I read about it, and literally was like, this is exactly our mission for [Flyers Charities]," said Blair Listino, Flyers CFO and president of Flyers Charities. "This literally aligns more with our mission than anything I could have made up myself."