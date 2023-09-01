Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Reason for optimism: Cooley was a standout at the University of Minnesota with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games played last season, the second most in the NCAA behind only Adam Fantilli (65 points in 36 games for University of Michigan; drafted by Columbus Blue Jackets with No. 3 pick in 2023 NHL Draft). Cooley also impressed at the U-20 World Junior Championships with the United States, totaling 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in seven games, and could be the Arizona Coyotes' No. 1 center immediately with exposure to elite wing Clayton Keller.