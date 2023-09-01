Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Latest news

Mike Babcock NHL.com sit-down part 1

Babcock talks coaching return with Blue Jackets in Q&A with NHL.com
Doug Wilson hired by Pittsburgh as senior adviser

Wilson hired by Penguins as senior adviser, was Sharks general manager
Brad Marchand ready for bigger role in Boston

Marchand ready to accept bigger leadership role with Bruins
Connor Bedard skates for 1st time in Blackhawks jersey

Bedard highlights NHLPA Rookie Showcase
Hurricanes Martin Necas not focused on contract status

Necas focused on taking next step with Hurricanes, not contract status
Sitting Down with Tim Stutzle

Stutzle talks Senators playoff expectations in Q&A with NHL.com
former NHL defenseman Brad Maxwell dies at 66

Brad Maxwell dies at 66, played 10 seasons in NHL
Lucas Raymond expects Detroit Red Wings to take next step

Expectations on the rise for Raymond, Red Wings in 2023-24 season
Color of Hockey Jessica Koizumi hosts Hawaii clinics

Color of Hockey: Koizumi brings inline clinics to home state of Hawaii
Miro Heiskanen hopes scoring, defense for Dallas will lead to Norris Trophy

Heiskanen hopes scoring, defense for Stars will lead to Norris Trophy
Former NHL executive Brian O'Neill remembrance

O'Neill, late NHL executive, 'was everything to the League'
Healthy Zadina excited for fresh start with Sharks

Zadina healthy, excited for fresh start with Sharks
nhl fantasy hockey breakouts candidates players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter brings Stanley Cup to Michigan

Stanley Cup meets Cotter's family, friends in Michigan
New professional womens hockey league to launch in January 2024

Professional Women's Hockey League to launch with 6 teams in January 2024
nhl fantasy hockey team rankings projected lineups 2022-23

Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24

Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24
3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Bedard clear Calder Trophy favorite; Levi, Hughes, Cooley have dark horse potential

Levi BUF fantasy top 10 rookies

© Bill Wippert/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com ranks the top 10 rookies in standard fantasy hockey leagues for the 2023-24 season.

NOTES: The players on this list are eligible for the Calder Trophy; any other first-year players who are at least 26 years old have been excluded from this list. These picks are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua. Yahoo Fantasy average draft position (ADP) figures are listed below; players are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank.

1. Connor Bedard, C, CHI
No. 1 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
NHL.com rank: 38
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 42.1

Reason for optimism: Bedard could realistically have a point per game or better in his first season; he had an impressive 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games with Regina of the Western Hockey League last season. He is the front runner for the Calder Trophy, voted as the NHL's top rookie, and the No. 1 ranked player by NHL.com for fantasy keeper and dynasty leagues when considering players 25 years old or younger.

2. Devon Levi, G, BUF
No. 212 pick in 2020 NHL DraftNHL.com rank: 101Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 88.3

Reason for optimism: The 21-year-old goalie played seven games for the Buffalo Sabres last season and was 5-2-0 with a .905 save percentage. Levi, who led the NCAA in save percentage each of the past two seasons for Northeastern University, made at least 32 saves in each of his first four NHL starts and should benefit from playing behind the Sabres' potent offense, which ranked third in the NHL in goals per game (3.57) last season.

3. Luke Hughes, D, NJD
No. 4 pick in 2021 NHL DraftNHL.com rank: 122Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 120

Reason for optimism: Hughes had two points (one goal, one assist) in his first two regular-season NHL games with the New Jersey Devils and then two assists in three Stanley Cup Playoff games. Hughes had 48 points (10 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games with the University of Michigan last season and has the opportunity to earn power-play time on the Devils' second unit behind Dougie Hamilton and even-strength minutes with his older brother, elite center Jack Hughes.

4. Logan Cooley, C, ARI
No. 3 pick in 2022 NHL DraftNHL.com rank: 149Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 167

Reason for optimism: Cooley was a standout at the University of Minnesota with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games played last season, the second most in the NCAA behind only Adam Fantilli (65 points in 36 games for University of Michigan; drafted by Columbus Blue Jackets with No. 3 pick in 2023 NHL Draft). Cooley also impressed at the U-20 World Junior Championships with the United States, totaling 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in seven games, and could be the Arizona Coyotes' No. 1 center immediately with exposure to elite wing Clayton Keller.

5. Matthew Knies, LW, TOR
No. 57 pick in 2021 NHL DraftNHL.com rank: 216Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 150.8

Reason for optimism: Knies appeared in seven playoff games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and had four points (one goal, three assists). Knies will compete with Toronto's offseason wing additions Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi for top-six minutes on a line with an elite center in either Auston Matthews or John Tavares.

6. Tyson Foerster, C, PHI
No. 23 pick in 2020 NHL DraftNHL.com rank: 224Yahoo Fantasy ADP: N/A

Reason for optimism: Foerster had an impressive NHL debut last season with seven points (three goals, four assists) during an eight-game trial with the Flyers. The 21-year-old center had 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 66 games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

7. Brandt Clarke, D, LAK
No. 8 pick in 2021 NHL DraftNHL.com rank: 241Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 162

Reason for optimism: Clarke played in nine games with the Los Angeles Kings last season and had two assists. He had 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 31 games with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League last season and led defensemen in that league in points per game (1.97). Clarke could be on the Kings' second power play behind veteran Drew Doughty after they traded Sean Durzi to the Coyotes.

8. Shane Wright, C, SEA
No. 4 pick in 2022 NHL DraftNHL.com rank: 242Yahoo Fantasy ADP: N/A

Reason for optimism: The No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft played eight games for the Seattle Kraken last season and had two points (one goal, one assist). Wright was a standout with Kingston of the OHL in 2021-22 (94 points in 63 games) and could form a strong 1-2 punch at center in the years ahead with Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers.

9. Logan Stankoven, C, DAL
No. 47 pick in 2021 NHL DraftNHL.com rank: 244Yahoo Fantasy ADP: N/A

Reason for optimism: Stankoven had 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 59 games with Kamloops of the WHL and then 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 48 games last season. Stankoven could play in the top-nine forward group for the Dallas Stars, who ranked seventh in the NHL in goals per game (3.43) last season, joining their young core with elite goalie Jake Oettinger, left wing Jason Robertson, center Roope Hintz, defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Wyatt Johnston.

10. Yaroslav Askarov, G, NSH
No. 11 pick in 2020 NHL DraftNHL.com rank: N/RYahoo Fantasy ADP: N/A

Reason for optimism: The 21-year-old goalie was tied for the third most wins (26 in 48 games with Milwaukee) in the AHL last season and had a .911 save percentage. Askarov is currently the No. 3 goalie for Nashville behind starter Juuse Saros and backup Kevin Lankinen but should be considered a top five option at the position in keeper and dynasty leagues among players 25 years old or younger.

Other rookies to consider in fantasy:

Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ; David Jiricek, D, CBJ; Simon Nemec, D, NJD; Joseph Woll, G, TOR; Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN; Tye Kartye, F, SEA; Simon Edvinsson, D, DET; Marco Rossi, F, MIN