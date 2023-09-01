NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey breakout candidates for the 2023-24 season.
Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
Caufield, Schmid can take big step forward in 2023-24; season preview podcasts
© Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images
NOTES: Breakout candidates (23-and-under skaters; 26-and-under goalies; non-rookies) have already had some success in the NHL but can reach the upper echelon of their positions and far exceed their fantasy average draft position this season. Players excluded from the below list who could have full-fledged breakouts include last season's Calder Trophy finalists, other rookie standouts, top three picks in recent NHL Drafts and young players who broke out last postseason. These picks are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua. Yahoo Fantasy average draft position (ADP) figures are listed below; players are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank.
FORWARDS
Cole Caufield, RW, MTL (ADP: 141.6) -- Caufield played in only 46 games last season (shoulder surgery), but prior to his injury he was tied for the 11th-most goals in the NHL last season (26 in 46 games). Caufield was on an 82-game pace for 46 goals last season and has the potential to hit the 40-goal mark this year if he plays a full season, giving him high upside.
Mason McTavish, C, ANA (ADP: N/A) -- McTavish ranked third among rookies in points (43; 17 goals, 26 assists) and power-play points (14), and was first in shots on goal (161) in 80 games last season. He has production potential to breakout if he plays on a line with wing Alex Killorn, acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning this offseason.
JJ Peterka, RW, BUF (ADP: N/A) -- Peterka has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 77 games with the Buffalo Sabres last seasn and has improved production potential with a spot in their top-six forward group this season, specifically on their second line with Dylan Cozens and benefits from second unit power-play time.
Lukas Reichel, LW, CHI (ADP: N/A) -- Reichel, the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, was third on Chicago in points per game (0.65; 15 in 23 games) last season behind forwards Patrick Kane (0.83) and Max Domi (0.82). Reichel is likely to have a top-six, first power-play role with exposure to Bedard, Jones and Hall.
Matias Maccelli, LW, ARI (ADP: N/A) -- Maccelli led NHL rookies in assists (38) and points per game (0.77; minimum 10 games) in 64 games last season. He was also second on the Coyotes in power-play points (13) despite playing mostly on the second unit.
Kent Johnson, C, CBJ (ADP: N/A) -- Johnson ranked fifth among NHL rookies in points (40 in 79 games) last season despite only averaging 14:31 per game. He has a chance to earn a bigger role under new coach Mike Babcock and potentially play on a line with Fantilli (fellow University of Michigan product) if the latter makes the jump to the NHL this season.
DEFENSEMEN
Evan Bouchard, D, EDM (ADP: 84.4) -- Bouchard led the NHL in power-play points (15; four goals, 11 assists) and all defensemen in points (17; four goals, 13 assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. That came after he had a strong end to the regular season, when he had 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in his final 19 games. Like many players on the Oilers, Bouchard has a high fantasy ceiling with him playing on the top power-play unit.
Bowen Byram, D, COL (ADP: 164.9) -- Byram was limited to 42 games last season but had 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in the span and has high production potential on a Colorado Avalanche team that ranked eighth in shots on goal per game in the NHL last season (33.3). Byram will likely see time on their second man advantage unit with exposure to Devon Toews, Ryan Johansen, Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton.
GOALIES
Pyotr Kochetkov, G, CAR (ADP: 114.4) -- Kochetkov had a 12-7-5 record in 23 reguar season games for the Carolina Hurricanes with a .909 save percentage and four shutouts in the span. He was tied for the fifth-most shutouts in the NHL despite playing under 30 games. He has breakout potential playing on a Hurricanes team that allowed the fewest shots on goal per game last season (26) in the NHL.
Akira Schmid, G, NJD (ADP: 160.4) -- Schmid had a .922 save percentage in 18 games played for the New Jersey Devils last regular season and impressed in the posteason with a .921 save percentage across nine games played. Schmid has breakout potential if he can earn starts this season, as the Devils had the fifth-fewest shots on goal allowed last season (28.2) in the NHL.
More breakout candidates to consider: Jake Sanderson, D, OTT; Kirill Marchenko, RW, CBJ; Seth Jarvis, C, CAR
Other breakout candidates ranked outside of NHL.com's top 250: Spencer Knight, G, FLA; Vasily Podkolzin, LW/RW, VAN; Alexander Holtz, RW, NJD; Arthur Kaliyev, LW/RW, LAK
