Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates

NOTES: Breakout candidates (23-and-under skaters; 26-and-under goalies; non-rookies) have already had some success in the NHL but can reach the upper echelon of their positions and far exceed their fantasy average draft position this season. Players excluded from the below list who could have full-fledged breakouts include last season's Calder Trophy finalists, other rookie standouts, top three picks in recent NHL Drafts and young players who broke out last postseason. These picks are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua. Yahoo Fantasy average draft position (ADP) figures are listed below; players are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank.