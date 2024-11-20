NHL, Fanatics unveil uniforms for 2025 Winter Classic

Rich hockey legacies in St. Louis, Chicago to be honored at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31

WC_JERSEYS
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

CHICAGO AND ST. LOUIS - Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics, the authentic outfitter of the NHL, unveiled the Discover NHL Winter Classic® uniforms to be worn when the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues face off outdoors at Wrigley Field on December 31. Both jerseys feature special details including city-specific elements in the necklines, and helmets, and the "NHL Winter Classic" designation on the bottom hem.

The Blackhawks' NHL Winter Classic uniform pays homage to the franchise’s rich heritage while introducing distinctive new design elements. The jersey features a classic lace-neck collar, reminiscent of hockey’s early days, complemented by a vintage cream color that captures the nostalgic spirit of the Original Six era. In unique design flourishes, the front crest includes stars from the Chicago flag and the back numbers incorporate subtle pinstripes, a thoughtful tribute to Chicago’s deep baseball tradition. The elements come together to create a uniform that honors both the team’s storied past and the city’s broader sporting legacy.

The Blues’ NHL Winter Classic uniform pays homage to the city's hockey heritage. The jersey’s primary wordmark represents the first time in team history that a Blue Note is not the principal design element appearing on the chest. The font styling and numbers are inspired by an unworn prototype Blues uniform from 1966, and the jersey also includes a newly designed vintage-style “Blue Note” on the shoulder. Lastly, fleur-de-lis designs are featured on the inside back neck and hem loop labels to honor the city of St. Louis.

The jerseys will be available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca, the NHL Shop NYC flagship store, the Blackhawks Store and Madhouse Team Store in Chicago, and STL Authentics in St. Louis. Additional NHL Winter Classic merchandise, including winter hats, outerwear and more, will also be available beginning today with more items launching in the lead up to the game.

The Discover NHL Winter Classic continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year. The game will be the 16th NHL Winter Classic and the 42nd NHL regular-season outdoor game.

Live coverage of the Discover NHL Winter Classic on TNT and Max in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada on Tuesday, Dec. 31 begins at 5 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. CT. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

