NHL, Fanatics unveil new line of authentic, replica jerseys for fans

NEW YORK (September 21, 2024) – The National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics have officially unveiled their new, elevated, and enhanced retail portfolio of authentic and replica jerseys, offering fans an incredible selection of NHL jerseys ahead of the 2024-25 season. Starting today, hockey fans can shop four distinct Fanatics jersey categories, including the brand-new Authentic Pro - the exact same Made in Canada jersey with domestic and imported content worn on-ice by the NHL’s players - now available to fans for the first time in a decade.

The full selection of Fanatics NHL jerseys is available for purchase across several online and physical retail locations throughout the United States and Canada, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics.com, Fanatics.ca, NHL team stores and the flagship NHL Shop NYC in New York City.

The full assortment includes:

Fanatics Authentic Pro – Cut, stitched and assembled in the same Canadian factory that has made NHL on-ice jerseys for nearly 50 years. The Authentic Pro features the exact specifications that the players wear, including elevated fabrics and sewn down multi-layered tackle twill with 3D embroidered crest and shoulder patches. The Authentic Pro retail jersey also includes an additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve, the exact same detail on the new player uniform which is intended to reduce material wear from sustained friction against the boards.

Both the Authentic Pro and Premium retail jerseys feature a new holographic NHL Shield on the front neck of the jersey, which gradually changes colors when viewed from various angles.

Fanatics Breakaway – Designed specifically for fans with an emphasis on comfort and style. The Breakaway features a more tailored appearance compared to other replica jerseys. It uses a soft, breathable and durable fabric, has heat pressed lightweight and flexible crests that fold easily, and is available in both men’s and women’s cuts.

Jerseys range in price from $120 USD / $140 CAD (Practice) to $425 USD / $500 CAD (Authentic Pro). The Breakaway ($135 US / $160 CAD for blank and $175 USD / $200 CAD for pre-decorated with name and number) and Premium ($180 USD / $200 CAD for blank and $230 USD / $250 CAD for pre-decorated with name and number) jerseys will be consistent with previous pricing at those tiers.

Last year, the NHL and Fanatics announced a new, expanded partnership which, beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 season, sees Fanatics become the official outfitter of the NHL’s on-ice uniforms for the next 10 seasons. These new uniforms are manufactured by Quebec-based SP Apparel, the same company whose elite craftsmanship has provided the NHL’s on-ice uniforms for nearly 50 years.

Fanatics’ design and development process, in collaboration with the NHL, included active participation by a number of critical stakeholders, including NHL players, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), and executives and locker room personnel from every NHL Club, thereby resulting in a high-quality jersey engineered for the modern hockey player.

Earlier this year, Fanatics worked with the NHL and NHLPA to visit all 32 Clubs, where players – including Connor McDavid, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Brady Tkachuk and many more – had the opportunity to see, feel and try on the new uniforms. Throughout these visits, the Fanatics Authentic Pro on-ice uniforms received positive feedback. The players were glad to see that Fanatics kept the base construction similar to what they were comfortable playing in, and also that some slight design and performance adjustments have been made to the uniform. Additional player comments included:

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: “Fanatics did a great job designing these jerseys. They feel comfortable and look breathable, which is important during games. Any little detail that can help us perform at our best makes a difference.”

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks: “The Fanatics jersey looks good. I like that there is not a lot of change from the older version, and I also like the design of the new practice jersey.”

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils: “Fanatics made a really good-looking jersey. It feels great, the Devils crest looks amazing, and I look forward to wearing it on the ice next season.”

For additional photo and video assets accompanying today’s announcement, visit the link **here**.