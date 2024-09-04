Mailbag: Dark horse candidates for roster spots; Sergachev among those set for resurgent season

Here is the Sept. 4 edition of the weekly NHL.com mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on X. Send your questions to @drosennhl and @NHLdotcom and tag it with #OvertheBoards.

Can you give your prediction for some dark horse candidates to make an NHL opening lineup? There are a lot of new faces this year, I'm curious to see which teams will give some young players a shot to stick in the NHL. -- @theashcity

Here are 13:

Brad Lambert, Winnipeg Jets, F: The 20-year-old had 55 points (21 goals, 34 assists) in 64 games for Manitoba of the American Hockey League. He played the Jets' regular season finale last season and was their first-round pick (No. 30) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Nikita Chibrikov, Jets, F: Another of Winnipeg's top prospects, the 21-year-old was chosen in the second round (No. 50) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He had 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 70 games for Manitoba last season.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs, F: The 19-year-old was one of the final cuts from Maple Leafs camp last season. He then went back to junior hockey and dominated the Ontario Hockey League (96 points; 34 goals, 62 assists), winning regular season and playoff MVP honors for league champion London. He may not be the final cut this season.

Conor Geekie, Tampa Bay Lightning, F: Geekie is the Lightning's prize return in the trade that sent defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club on June 29. He had 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) for Wenatchee and Swift Current in the Western Hockey League last season. The 20-year-old is 6-foot-4, 206 pounds.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver Canucks, F: The No. 15 pick in the 2022 draft had 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 46 games for Orebro HK in the Swedish Hockey League and was voted tournament MVP at the 2024 IHF World Junior Championship. The 20-year-old is likely ticketed for Abbotsford of the AHL, but a strong camp could change Vancouver's plans for him.

Owen Pickering, Pittsburgh Penguins, D: The No. 21 pick in the 2022 draft had 46 points (seven goals, 39 assists) in 59 games for Swift Current last season. The Penguins need to start incorporating younger players into their roster as they try to bridge the Sidney Crosby era with the future and Pickering, 20, should get a long look in camp.

Emil Andrae, Philadelphia Flyers, D: The 22-year-old played four NHL games last season without a point. He had 32 points (five goals, 27 assists) in 61 AHL games for Lehigh Valley. Andrae has speed and offensive upside. Matvei Michkov will be the Flyers' prized rookie, but Andrae could be there on opening night too.

Dalibor Dvorsky, St. Louis Blues, F: The Blues expect Dvorsky to compete for a roster spot. The 19-year-old, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 games for Sudbury of the OHL last season.

Ryan Winterton, Seattle Kraken, F: The 20-year-old was a third-round pick (No. 67) in 2021 and played nine games for Seattle last season. He had 35 points (22 goals, 13 assists) in 58 regular-season games and 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 18 playoff games with Coachella Valley in the AHL. If the Kraken have an opening at forward, Winterton could fill it.

Brett Berard, New York Rangers, F: Brennan Othmann is the rookie forward who will have all eyes on him in training camp, but Berard might steal a roster spot. The 21-year-old was third for Hartford in the AHL with 48 points (25 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games last season.

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, D: The 20-year-old got in Montreal's final two games of last season after reaching the NCAA Frozen Four with Boston University. He's on the smaller side (5-9, 158), but he's a playmaker who must prove his size won't be a detriment. If he does that in camp, the Canadiens could keep him on the roster.

Matthew Savoie, Edmonton Oilers, F: The 20-year-old was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on July 5. Savoie was the No. 9 pick in the 2022 draft and had 71 points (30 goals, 51 assists) in 34 regular-season WHL games last season, 47 (19 goals, 28 assists) for league champion Moose Jaw. He also had five points (two goals, three assists) in six AHL games with Rochester and made his NHL debut for the Sabres on Nov. 10. The Oilers could have an opening at forward after Dylan Holloway signed with the Blues. Savoie could fill it.

Artyom Levshunov, Chicago Blackhawks, D: Levshunov was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He is 18 and a defenseman, so it's asking a lot for him to make the opening night lineup. It also begs the question if Chicago should even think about that. Why rush him? But if Levshunov has a good camp, he could change minds. He had 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games last season with Michigan State and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.