Mailbag: Coyotes, Sabres off to surprising starts; teams needing spark

Which NHL teams need to make trades and other decisions to their rosters and coaching staffs before their seasons are lost? -- @MrEd315

The Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders need defensemen. The Islanders are playing without Adam Pelech (upper body, long-term injured reserve). New Jersey is playing without Dougie Hamilton (surgery for torn pectoral muscle, out indefinitely). Toronto is without Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip) and Mark Giordano (broken finger). That's only part of the problem. The other part is how they play. The Islanders are too loose and prone to turnovers that fuel the opponent's rush game. The Devils are not tight enough in front of the net. The penalty kill has been a major problem for the Devils and Islanders. The Maple Leafs aren't aggressive enough on the blue line and lack some old-school snarl and bite in that area. They're not at risk of their seasons being a wash if they don't add or make changes soon, but eventually I think all three will have to improve their back end to be dangerous this season.

The Seattle Kraken need a goal-scorer. They're averaging 2.65 goals per game, 29th in the League. They won with a by-committee scoring approach last season that featured 13 players with at least 13 goals, six with at least 20. They're not getting that this season. Four players currently have five or more goals. Only the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks (three) have fewer players with at least five goals. The Kraken, allowing 3.42 goals per game, need to defend better too.

The Sabres need a jolt for the reasons I mentioned above and many more, but they need to start playing better with who they have before they consider sacrificing future assets, such as draft picks and prospects, to give them a push this season. At this point I can't say the Sabres should not be a rental buyer before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. They're not in a window of their growth to be trading assets for a player on an expiring contract who might give them a short-term bump but will have zero impact on them long term. They're not Stanley Cup ready yet. However, if they start playing better and can move up the standings, then maybe adding a player or two in advance of the deadline would be the right thing to do to push them over the top. The Sabres haven't been to the playoffs since 2011. If they can turn things around, it'll be worth the push to get in this season to give their fans more hope and their players the postseason experience they need.

At what point in the season if you're Jim Nill do you consider doing another one-year extension for Joe Pavelski? -- @nashman92

I have to think this is more on Pavelski than on the Dallas Stars or general manager Jim Nill. Pavelski is having another age-defying season. He's 39 years old and he leads the Stars with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists). He's playing on a one-year, $3.5 million contract that has the potential for an additional $2 million in performance bonuses. If Pavelski wants to play into his 40s (he turns 40 on July 11, 2024), the Stars should be able to lock him up for at least another season. I don't see why he'd want to leave Dallas. He's established there in his fifth season with the Stars. The team is good, a legit Stanley Cup contender. He fits in. He's a big part of the room and the culture they've built. He has a long history with coach Peter DeBoer. It flat out works. Pavelski signed his current contract on Jan. 1. His previous one-year contract for the 2022-23 season was signed on March 11, 2022. I could see him signing another one-year contract at some point midway through this season if he wants to keep playing.