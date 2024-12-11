Mailbag: Jets' up-and-down start; importance of winning division

Which team are the Jets really? The one from the beginning of the season or the one struggling right now? -- @littlesiggi.bsky.social

Certainly in the middle, but their skill, depth and goaltending suggests they are closer to the team that got off to a record-setting 15-1-0 start, the fastest team to 15 wins in NHL history, and less the team that had lost eight of 13 games prior to their 8-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. The team that got off to a 15-1-0 start was healthy and could consistently play the same lineup and the same way. The team that was 5-8-0 in that 13 game stretch played without forward Nikolaj Ehlers (left leg) and eight straight without defenseman Dylan Samberg (broken foot).

The Jets in that 15-1-0 stretch were averaging 4.56 goals per game and allowing 2.13, so more than twice for than against. Their power play was 42.2 percent. They had a plus-39 goal differential. They had 11 forwards play all 16 games, and Rasmus Kupari played 15. They had five defensemen play all 16 games, with Logan Stanley (11 games) and Haydn Fleury (five) splitting time. Connor Hellebuyck started 13 games and Eric Comrie started three. It was as remarkable as it was unsustainable. No team stays that good, that hot and that healthy for much longer than the Jets were.

A telling stat in those 16 games was Winnipeg's 48.7 shot-attempts percentage, which was 20th in the League through Nov. 13. If you're having that kind of success and below 50 percent in shot attempts for versus shot attempts against per game than you're likely going to regress at some point. In addition, the Jets had an .851 save percentage on high-danger shots against in the first 16 games (16 goals on 108 shots), but it went to .780 percent in the next 13 (22 goals on 100 shots). That's also an average of 7.89 high-danger shots against per game as opposed to the 6.75 they were allowing previously. In addition, their power play dropped to 14.6 percent in the 13 games before Tuesday.

Regression was bound to happen. It's happened, but that's why the 15-1-0 start was so important. It gave the Jets the regression cushion.