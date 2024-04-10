Mailbag: Tight race for Hart Trophy; Canada's favorite to win Stanley Cup

Why in your opinion has Jared Bednar never won the Jack Adams Award? -- @vikings1968

I'm going to give a long answer here because this is a good question.

Bednar was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2017-18, when he led the Colorado Avalanche to a 47-point turnaround in his second season. They had 48 points in 2016-17 and 95 in 2017-18. He hasn't been a finalist since then and maybe that is an injustice, but it's also a sign of expectations. Not surprisingly, the coach who leads a team to an above-expectations season is typically lauded as an Adams candidate. The Avalanche for several seasons have played up to their lofty expectations. Bednar is a big reason for that even if he doesn't get recognized for it.

Gerard Gallant won in 2017-18 when he guided the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and eventually the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. They played above expectations. Gallant was an easy choice.

Barry Trotz won it in 2018-19, his first season with the Islanders. They went from an 80-point team in 2017-18 to a 103-point team in 2018-19. Trotz was an easy choice.

It was different in 2019-20, when Bruce Cassidy won it after the Boston Bruins had the best record in the NHL before the COVID-19 shutdown, one season after going to the Cup Final. Bednar's Avalanche weren't spectacular in 2019-20. They were good, finishing with 92 points, right where they were expected to be.

Bednar would have been a fine choice in the 56-game 2020-21 season, when the Avalanche won their last five games to finish first in the Discover Central Division with 82 points. Rod Brind'Amour (Carolina Hurricanes) won it, and Dean Evason (Minnesota Wild) and Joel Quenneville (Florida Panthers) were finalists. Again, Bednar might have been a victim of expectations with the Avalanche doing what they were supposed to do.

He again could have won in 2021-22 when the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche had 119 points, three behind the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers, but the Calgary Flames came out of nowhere with 50 wins and 111 points, so their coach, Darryl Sutter, won the award. Bednar again wasn't even a finalist, instead it was Gallant, who guided the Rangers to the playoffs in his first season, and Andrew Brunette, who took over a tough situation in Florida with Quenneville getting fired and made the best of it.

Last season, it was hard to ignore Jim Montgomery leading the Bruins to a historic 65 wins and 135 points. The other finalists were Lindy Ruff after the New Jersey Devils had an unexpected 112 points, and Dave Hakstol, who got the Seattle Kraken into the playoffs in their second season. Both coached teams to way above expectations. Bednar, again, did not. The Avalanche were supposed to be good, and they were. Bednar, of course, is a big reason for that.

It could be the same this season, which in fact is a compliment to Bednar and the Avalanche.