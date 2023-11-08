Latest News

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Lightning score 4 in 1st, top Canadiens

Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Ovechkin says Capitals moving 'in right direction'

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

NHL Fan Fair tickets for 2024 All-Star Weekend now on sale

Will have interactive games, kids zone, Stanley Cup on display

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK --The National Hockey League’s transformation of the city of Toronto for the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities will also include hosting the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ - a four-day, 300,000 square-foot family-friendly fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building from February 1-4. Tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are now available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last.

The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ will offer fans of all teams and ages interactive hockey games; a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans; special appearances by current NHL Players, NHL Alumni and NHL Mascots™; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays, including the opportunity to take a photo with the Stanley Cup®; an NHL STREET showcase tournament, and many other dynamic activities, all included with the price of admission. There will also be official watch parties for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star Game telecasts and the flagship NHL® All-Star Official Merchandise Shop – A Fanatics Experience where fans can shop the largest and best selection of NHL® All-Star souvenirs available, including event-exclusive styles.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets for each day of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair where fans can also buy a four-day pass for once-a-day access on each day. Additionally, fans can buy discounted tickets for late entry into the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ starting at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 and starting at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 3. to attend the watch parties and enjoy all available games and attractions. Additional fees and taxes and terms and conditions will apply to ticket purchases, and all prices are in Canadian dollars. Children two years of age and under will be admitted free of charge with a ticketed adult.

WHAT:            2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™

WHEN:             Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET     

                         Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET  

                         Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

                         Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET

WHERE:          Metro Toronto Convention Centre 

                        South Building

                        222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6

For all 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ updates, fans should visit NHL.com/FanFair and follow the NHL on Twitter (@NHL) via the official hashtag #NHLAllStar. Media interested in using NHL Fan Fair footage can access a Fan Fair promo video at NHL.com/FanFair.

All fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ and all bags will be subject to search. No bags larger than 4”x6”x1.5” will be allowed. 

Further details on the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be released at a later date. Fans can sign up to receive news and updates at https://events.nhl.com/event/2024-nhl-all-star-weekend.