NHL, ESPN ready to wave pom-poms on 16-game, 32-team 'Frozen Frenzy'

The New York Islanders are on the power play. Go live to UBS Arena.

Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson are skating together during the same shift in Pittsburgh. Cut to PPG Paints Arena.

Connor Bedard just scored at United Center. Rewind. Let's watch it and talk about it. Wait a minute, David Pastrnak just scored a minute later. Stay in Chicago and let's see that too.

If it sounds like a frenzy, well, that's because Tuesday in the NHL will be exactly that, a historic 16-game night with all 32 teams in action and each game starting at a different time. ESPN will have every inch of it covered with what is being called "Frozen Frenzy."

-- A tripleheader of games on ESPN starting at 6 p.m. ET.

-- Every game on ESPN+.

-- And the meat and potatoes of it all, a live whip-around show co-hosted by John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes that will start on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET and move to ESPN2 at 8, taking viewers around the League, game to game, power play to power play, goal to goal, showing anything of significance.

"You've got 16 games, so everybody is playing, and I want this to be an all-you-can-eat buffet of hockey for hockey fans, hockey lovers, hockey people in the business, the casual fan or a new fan," Weekes told NHL.com last week. "Literally a buffet with everything available."

The night begins at 6 p.m. ET, when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in the first game of the ESPN tripleheader.

The next game, the Anaheim Ducks against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, begins at 6:30 on ESPN+. From there, the start time for each of the next 11 games will be staggered by 15 minutes, so no games are starting at the same time, including Game 2 of the tripleheader on the main ESPN network, the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at United Center at 8:30 p.m.

The Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators start at Bridgestone Arena at 9:15 p.m. ET and 30 minutes later it'll be the opening face-off between the New York Rangers and Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.