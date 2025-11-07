NHL employees to march in New York Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK -- The NHL will pay tribute to veterans of the United States military by showing up on the biggest stage, the most significant step for what is the League's sixth official Employee Resource Group.

On Tuesday, employees from the NHL’s Manhattan headquarters are set to march in the 2025 New York City Veterans Day Parade, one that will mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Armed Forces by celebrating the birth of the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The traditional march up New York's Fifth Avenue between 25th and 45th streets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. ET is the proudest call to action for fan support behind the first professional sports league that will participate in the parade.

"I'm the fan looking in and I would first say, 'Wow, the NHL cares about our veterans,'" said Josie Russell, Human Resources manager and co-chair of the Veterans ERG. "We're going to be marching in the Veterans parade, so that's a way a fan can support us, by going to the parade and being there and saying, 'Yay for the NHL.'"

Russell is a 30-year employee who is an Army veteran. A joint effort with co-chair Jennifer Pechello, coordinator, player safety, was mostly an underground movement until Russell sent a message to New York City employees wishing a safe weekend celebrating July 4, 2024.

That got the attention of Lynn White, NHL senior vice president, international strategy, who expressed an interest in helping turn a crusade into an ERG. It earned an audience with NHL senior executive vice president, marketing and chief branding officer Brian Jennings and Pechello's supervisor, player safety senior vice president George Parros.

White, Jennings and Parros have family members with military backgrounds. Parros, a Stanley Cup champion with the 2006-07 Anaheim Ducks, has advocated for the nonprofit United Heroes League that works to ensure children of military service members are afforded every opportunity to play hockey since playing nine seasons as a forward with the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Ducks, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens.

"Lynn White, she was fantastic, and I'll tell you why," Russell said. "We knew we were on the path (when) she says, 'I want this.' I still have goosebumps because of the way she expressed herself.

"We just had to take a moment to reflect on the incredible journey we've shared in bringing the Veterans ERG group to life. It was no easy feat. The process was a long and winding road, spanning over eight months filled with meticulous planning, organizing, and countless conversations about our vision and goals.

"We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hanna Rozzi, a U.S. Army veteran and 2016 graduate of the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. Rozzi's invaluable assistance made the process significantly smoother. Her dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, and we are truly grateful for everything she's done and continues to do as she is a very integral part of the leadership and ERG as a whole.

"And then, just when we thought things couldn't get any better, Kim Davis, Rozzi's supervisor, stepped in with remarkable generosity, covering the cost for the parade. Davis' support was the icing on the cake and demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to the Veterans ERG."

This year brought internal commemoration for U.S. Memorial Day (May 26), Flag Day (June 14), National POW/MIA Recognition Day (Sept. 19) while also paying homage to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Ongoing are plans for events to coincide with the America250 celebration of when the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, along with various events during Military Appreciation month.

"Just for me, seeing all that they went through and all that they put into that life, I want to do all I can to help them now," Pechello said. "I want to honor their memory, like for my grandfather, my great grandfather, because they sacrificed a lot. And then in turn helping other veterans."

That's hit home more than once. Russell was a U.S. Army reserve summoned to Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center. She's always had her uniform ready and waiting in her office, except on this day it was at her Long Island home. She reported wearing a blue sweater, skirt and high heels, so a military escort was needed to get to and from New York City.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly called Russell offering support.

"Here is the Commissioner and a Deputy Commissioner reaching out to little me to make sure I'm OK, so that tells you how much the NHL cares," Russell said. "The NHL cares, period. The NHL cares what happens to a veteran."