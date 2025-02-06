NHL debuts International Tournament Records Section on stats page

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League has unveiled a series of international tournament pages on Records.NHL.com in advance of the start of next week’s 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best event featuring NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

The new section, complemented by iconic imagery, includes statistics and recaps from NHL international tournaments – Canada Cups (1976, 1981, 1984, 1987, 1991) and World Cups of Hockey (1996, 2004, 2016) – all in the same place for the first time.

The international section of Records.NHL.com consists of four main pages, with various subsections within each tab:

**Overview**: Tournament winners, clinching goals, history and fun facts

**Tournament Recaps**: Tournament-by-tournament recaps of champions and MVPs, formats and results, skater statistics, goaltender statistics, and rosters

**Records**: Records for teams, skaters and goaltenders on career, tournament, game and period levels

**Registers**: Career statistics for skaters and goaltenders in NHL international tournaments

These pages will be updated throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, providing a one-stop platform for statistics from NHL international tournaments.