NHL Top Players: Top 10 Goalies

From Stanley Cup champions to Vezina Trophy winners to All-Stars, the NHL has many great goalies. NHL Network producers and analysts on Thursday revealed their list of the top 10 goalies in the League right now in the first of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

10. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

Ullmark, who was traded to the Senators from the Boston Bruins on June 24, was 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 40 regular-season games (39 starts) for the Bruins last season. This came one season after he won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL; he went 40-6-1, tied Alexandar Georgiev of the Colorado Avalanche for the League lead in wins, and finished first in GAA (1.89) and save percentage (.938) in 49 games (48 starts). The 31-year-old leads the NHL in save percentage (.924) and is second in GAA (2.28; Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes, 2.22) over the past three seasons among goalies to play at least 50 games.