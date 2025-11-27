NHL.com writers thankful for hockey on holiday

Tkachuk brothers’ presence
Let’s face it, the hockey world is even more exciting when the Tkachuk boys are a part of it. Hardcore hockey fans have known for a few years now what these two bring each night, but the whole world saw it during that memorable U.S.-Canada game at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Yes, everyone will recall Matthew, of the Panthers, dropping the gloves with Brandon Hagel of the Lightning, and Brady, of the Ottawa Senators, doing the same seconds later with Matthew’s Panthers teammate Sam Bennett, but there is so much more to these two. They bring energy, attitude, personality and a world of talent to each of their teams. They are following in the footsteps of their dad, Keith Tkachuk, and making a huge impact on the game. I’m thankful for what they bring to the NHL, hope they can return from their injuries, and can’t wait to see what they do at the Olympics for the United States. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief