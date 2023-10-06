NHL Buzz: Panthers assign Knight to AHL to start season

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season set to begin Tuesday, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

Spencer Knight was sent to Charlotte of the American Hockey League when the Panthers trimmed their training camp roster on Friday.

The 22-year-old goalie last played an NHL game Feb. 18. He entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Feb. 24.

Knight was 1-2-0 with a 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in three preseason games.

His departure means Anthony Stolarz will back up Sergei Bobrovsky to start the season for the Panthers.

Florida also placed forwards Grigori Denisenko, William Lockwood and Alexander True, and defenseman Matt Kiersted on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL.

Minnesota Wild

Jared Spurgeon will be out week to week because of an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was injured in a 3-2 preseason shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He did not return for the third period after he was hit by Reese Johnson late in the second period.

Spurgeon had 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 79 regular-season games last season.

Minnesota begins the regular season against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSN, BSWI).

Vegas Golden Knights

Zach Whitecloud will be out week to week after having surgery for an upper-body injury on Thursday.

The defenseman was injured in the first period of a 3-2 preseason loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Sept. 25. Whitecloud played 3:46 before leaving.

Whitecloud had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 59 regular-season games and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help the Golden Knights win the Cup last season.

Vegas opens the regular season against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

New York Islanders

Kyle Palmieri could make his preseason debut against the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

The forward has only skated twice with the Islanders since suffering an offseason injury. He said earlier this week that even if he didn't skate in a preseason game, he was still optimistic about being ready for the Islanders regular-season opener against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 14 (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B).

"We're going to see," Islanders coach Lane Lambert said Thursday about Palmieri's status for the season opener. "We'll make that decision after the game or [Friday], whenever it might be."

The Islanders held an optional morning skate Friday with five players on the ice, Palmieri not being one of them.

Palmieri had 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 55 regular-season games last season. -- Stefen Rosner

Winnipeg Jets

Ville Heinola will be out for the Jets because of an injury.

The defenseman was injured when he collided with Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom in the first period of a 3-0 preseason loss on Thursday.

"It's not good. ... It's not a short-term injury," Jets coach Rick Bowness said after the game.

Heinola had one assist and averaged 13:16 of ice time in 10 regular-season games last season.

The Jets open the regular season at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; SNW).