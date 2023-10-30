NHL Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers

Boston Bruins

Danton Heinen is expected to sign a contract with the Bruins on Monday and make his season debut against the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, TVAS2).

The 28-year-old forward has been with Boston under a professional tryout contract since Sept. 5. He was on the ice for the morning skate Monday and led the post-practice stretch.

"There's a lot of moving parts, and a lot up in the air," Heinen said Monday. "[The Bruins have] been great with communicating with me, and the staff is working with me and the trainers and stuff like that, and keeping me ready. So that's just my mind set the whole time, is just be ready."

After forward Milan Lucic was placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the Bruins had a spot open on the fourth line, where Heinen practiced.

"I've been really impressed because when we do practice, and there's opportunities for him to make plays or penalty kill, he's been very noticeable," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "He's making a lot of plays, a lot of smart plays."

Heinen had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 65 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He was chosen by the Bruins in the fourth round (No. 116) of the 2014 NHL Draft and had 103 points (34 goals, 68 assists) in 220 games from 2016-20. -- Joe Pohoryles