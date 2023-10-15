Latest News

Calgary Flames Elias Lindholm contract status update

Thrill of playing in Toronto driving Matthews

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Vancouver's hard work paying early dividends 

NHL On Tap: Anaheim looks to fly against Carolina

Aho, Hurricanes get past Kings in 9-round shootout

Hoglander, Canucks win 2nd straight against Oilers

Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Stephenson has 3 points, Golden Knights defeat Ducks

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Kings' Arvidsson may need back surgery

Zacha set for bigger Bruins role after unique upbringing helped him become pro

Nelson, Islanders recover to defeat Sabres in season opener

Monahan, Canadiens hold off Blackhawks

Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Bruins edge Predators

Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers

Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Blackhawks at Maple Leafs

Pietrangelo out for Golden Knights after taking puck to head; Ekholm makes season debut for Oilers

Taylor Hall Buzz Oct 15
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Chicago Blackhawks

Taylor Hall said he expects to play for the Blackhawks against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH) after missing one game with an upper-body injury, a 3-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The forward took line rushes with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato at practice Sunday and skated on his own the previous two days. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Hall was week to week after he was injured in the second period of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights

Alex Pietrangelo did not play for the Golden Knights on Saturday, a 4-1 win at T-Mobile Arena.

The defenseman took a puck to the head in the third period of a 4-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

"He didn't feel great," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said after the morning skate Saturday. "List him as day to day for now and hopefully he comes around. Right now, he's out tonight."

Pietrangelo is the third regular defenseman currently out for the Golden Knights, along with Alec Martinez (upper body) and Zach Whitecloud (upper body).

William Carrier skated on his own and should be returning soon, Cassidy said. The forward did not play Thursday after he sustained an upper-body injury in a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Paul Cotter played on the second line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone for the second straight game Saturday with Brett Howden serving a two-game suspension. -- Paul Delos Santos

Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm had one shot on goal in 15:47 of ice time in his season debut for the Oilers, a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

The defenseman missed the season-opening 8-1 loss at Vancouver on Wednesday with a hip/groin injury sustained during offseason training. Ekholm was out the entire preseason because of the injury.

"I feel pretty good," Ekholm said Saturday. "It's been making progress, and I had a really good week and after that it's been trending in the right direction."

Ekholm said he will have to monitor the injury and his playing time. He averaged 21:28 of ice time last season with Edmonton and the Nashville Predators.

"A groin is not like when you break a bone, it's healing and then it's fine," Ekholm said. "It's something you have to monitor. I've never had it before, so I'm probably the wrong guy to ask, but I would shocked if it in one day it was 100 percent and it was all over and never coming back." -- Derek Van Diest

Detroit Red Wings

Robby Fabbri is day to day and did not play against the Lightning on Saturday.

The forward did not practice Friday because of an undisclosed injury; he scored a goal and had two shots on goal in 14:44 of ice time in a season-opening 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Fabbri was limited to 28 games last season because of several injuries.

Forward Zach Aston-Reese was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League prior to the game Saturday, but the Red Wings used 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Detroit assigned Aston-Reese back to Grand Rapids on Sunday and recalled center Austin Czarnik.