NHL Buzz: Korpisalo game-time decision for Senators against Panthers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Ottawa Senators

Joonas Korpisalo will be a game-time decision for the Senators when they host the Florida Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL).

"[He's] feeling a lot better," coach D.J. Smith said.

The 29-year-old goalie has missed two games with an undisclosed injury. He took reps in the starter's end during an optional morning skate Monday.

Korpisalo is 5-4-0 with a 3.17 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 11 games (10 starts) this season. He signed a five-year, $20-million contract July 1.

"He started out really good. Exhibition, he got a couple in there, and then I think he started to [be] the guy that he is," Smith said of Korpisalo. "He's given us some really good games. He's kept us in games, he's won us games. We know how good he can be and I think he's well on his way there."

Goalie Mads Sogaard was assigned to Belleville of the American Hockey League Sunday.

Thomas Chabot, who hasn't played since Oct. 26 due to a broken hand, could return Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The defenseman shed a yellow, no-contact jersey a week ago and continues to practice with the team.

"It's looking good, but again, there's no definites," Smith said of Chabot. "The training staff, medical staff, they'll tell us where he is. But we practiced yesterday fully and he looked good and felt good." -- Callum Fraser

New York Islanders

Sebastian Aho was placed on injured reserve Monday. The move is retroactive to Nov. 24.

The 27-year-old defenseman left a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday after he sustained an upper-body injury early in the first period.

Aho got tangled up with Senators forward Rourke Chartier trying to retrieve a loose puck deep in the Islanders zone under 1:30 into the game. He stayed on the ice for a few seconds before skating off. He didn't return.

"I don't have one," Islanders coach Lane Lambert said regarding a timeline for Aho.

Aho, who must be out a minimum of seven days, can return Dec. 1 and be eligible to play against the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena on Dec. 2.

Defenseman Grant Hutton was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League and played 10:11 in a 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Mike Reilly was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Saturday and the defenseman could make his Islanders debut when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN).

"Was just kind of waiting around once it got close to two o'clock and then I didn't have a full idea that it was gonna be here but I kind of thought there was maybe a chance that could happen and just kind of waited around," Reilly said about being placed on waivers. "I'm very excited to get this opportunity." -- Stefan Rosner