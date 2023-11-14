NHL Buzz: Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Nashville Predators

Tommy Novak will be out 4-6 weeks because of an upper-body injury.

The forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 14 games this season, tied for second on the team in points behind Filip Forsberg (17). Novak is tied for the team lead with six power-play points, and has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in his past 45 games dating to last season.

"It's a big loss, for sure," Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. "He's played really well. Obviously he's got a lot of skill, a lot of offense coming from him and a lot of creativity. It's definitely a big loss. But it's just like it always is, right? Next guy stepping up, next man up. Somebody is going to get a bigger role and maybe some more time on the power play. We've got a lot of guys that I think are capable of doing that."

Cody Glass will take Novak's place on a line with Kiefer Sherwood and Luke Evangelista when the Predators host the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

"[Novak] has been really good for us," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "Very creative and he's generated a lot of offense. But you've got Cody Glass coming in. It's a great opportunity for him to fill that role and play the way he's capable of playing."

The Predators (5-9-0) are 1-5-0 in their past six games and have been outscored 17-10 during a three-game losing streak. -- Robby Stanley

Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 10.

The 22-year-old forward has missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury. Earlier in the week, Ducks coach Greg Cronin said Zegras needed rest after playing through the injury.

Zegras, will miss at least the next two games for the Ducks, who play at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) and at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. He will be eligible to return against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Zegras has two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games this season.

With Zegras out, Alex Killorn has been playing on the top line with center Leo Carlsson and forward Troy Terry for Anaheim (8-6-0).

Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart could be in the lineup when the Flyers play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS).

The goalie practiced Tuesday and might play for the first time since sustaining a mid-body injury during the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1.

"I was on my stomach and when I tried to get up, (Sabres forward Kyle) Okposo falls on my lower back and I just kind of hyperextend my back forward a little bit and felt some sharp pain down my back, my low back," Hart said. "Couldn't bend over for a couple of days. It's fine, feels good now."

Hart also got food poisoning which kept him out the past two games.

Defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body) and Marc Staal (upper body) practiced in non-contact jerseys. Neither will play Wednesday but their returns are getting closer.

It was Ristolainen's first practice since he had a setback in his recovery mid-October. He has not played this season.

"I feel good," he said. "Hopefully going to be playing soon. I'm on the right track right now."

Staal last played Oct. 19, when he collided with Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele and fell awkwardly into the boards.

"[Foegele's] knee went into my ribs and that was it. Pretty painful," Staal said.

Staal had been skating on his own the past few days and said there's a chance he could play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday or the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

"Probably after the Carolina game, we'll kind of just take it as it comes after that," he said. "Kind of maybe day by day by the weekend, that's where we're at right now. But I'll be on the trip." -- Adam Kimelman