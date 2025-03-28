NHL Buzz: Svechnikov to return for Hurricanes against Canadiens

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov will return to the lineup against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS).

The forward has missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury. He last played in a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on March 9.

"It's going to be hard," Svechnikov said. "I missed two-and-a-half weeks. I'll just go out there and have a first couple shifts, play pretty hard, and we'll see."

Svechnikov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games this season.

"It's a physical presence," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday. "And if we can get him on the other stuff -- the scoring, being a factor on the offense -- that's a home run for us. With (William Carrier) being out, there's a heaviness to our group that we're missing there."

Carrier, a forward, has missed 32 games with a lower-body injury.

The Hurricanes (43-24-4) are second in the Metropolitan Division, seven points ahead of the New Jersey Devils with two games in hand. -- Kurt Dusterberg