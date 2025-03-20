NHL Buzz: Draisaitl likely out for Oilers against Jets

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl is not expected to play for the Oilers against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3).

The forward sustained an undisclosed injury when he got tangled up with Utah Hockey Club defenseman Olli Maatta, falling to the ice before skating to the bench during the second period of a 7-1 Edmonton win Tuesday.

Draisaitl finished the game playing 22:23, but sat out practice Wednesday as well as the morning skate Thursday.

"Leon is doubtful to play tonight and we'll treat this as day to day," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "And we'll need guys obviously stepping up with Leon's absence, the way he's been playing not necessarily lately but for the entire season.

"It's definitely being cautious. We're near the end of the regular season, hitting the playoffs. We want 100 percent from Leon when he's healthy and this is something we do not want to linger. We feel this is something he probably could play through, maybe it's not an issue, we certainly don't want it to be an issue for the long-term. So this is definitely the right play, we believe."

Draisaitl leads the NHL with 49 goals and is second in points with 101 (53 assists), three points behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, and had an 18-game point streak (14 goals, 13 assists) end against Utah. He has not missed a game this season.

Edmonton (40-24-4) is second in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

"Leon has played through so much, he's a battler, so it's not too often he comes out of the lineup," Knoblauch said. "So we're just being cautious here." -- Gerry Moddejonge