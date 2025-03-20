Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Draisaitl likely out for Oilers against Jets
Gibson to return for Ducks; Svechnikov, Orlov may play for Hurricanes
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl is not expected to play for the Oilers against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3).
The forward sustained an undisclosed injury when he got tangled up with Utah Hockey Club defenseman Olli Maatta, falling to the ice before skating to the bench during the second period of a 7-1 Edmonton win Tuesday.
Draisaitl finished the game playing 22:23, but sat out practice Wednesday as well as the morning skate Thursday.
"Leon is doubtful to play tonight and we'll treat this as day to day," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "And we'll need guys obviously stepping up with Leon's absence, the way he's been playing not necessarily lately but for the entire season.
"It's definitely being cautious. We're near the end of the regular season, hitting the playoffs. We want 100 percent from Leon when he's healthy and this is something we do not want to linger. We feel this is something he probably could play through, maybe it's not an issue, we certainly don't want it to be an issue for the long-term. So this is definitely the right play, we believe."
Draisaitl leads the NHL with 49 goals and is second in points with 101 (53 assists), three points behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, and had an 18-game point streak (14 goals, 13 assists) end against Utah. He has not missed a game this season.
Edmonton (40-24-4) is second in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.
"Leon has played through so much, he's a battler, so it's not too often he comes out of the lineup," Knoblauch said. "So we're just being cautious here." -- Gerry Moddejonge
Anaheim Ducks
John Gibson will return to the lineup and start for the Ducks against the Nashville Predators on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+).
Gibson has missed the past seven games because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on March 5.
The Ducks (29-31-8) went 2-4-1 in Gibson's absence and are nine points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.
Gibson is 9-10-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 26 games.
Ville Husso served as the backup to Lukas Dostal for the Ducks while Gibson was injured. -- Robby Stanley
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov practiced in a noncontact jersey Wednesday and could return against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).
The forward has missed the past three games because of an upper-body injury. Svechnikov skated with Hurricanes assistant Jeff Daniels on Monday and participated in an optional practice Tuesday.
"We will see how he feels," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said after practice. "If he's obviously able to play tomorrow or the next (at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday), we will be bringing him. If he's kind of iffy, he will probably stay behind. I'm not sure."
Svechnikov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games this season for the Hurricanes (41-22-4), who have won seven in a row and are second in the Metropolitan Division.
Dmitry Orlov also could return against the Sharks; the defenseman has missed five games because of an upper-body injury. He has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 62 games.
"We will see where he's at, but I would assume he'd be ready to go," Brind'Amour said.
Forward William Carrier returned to the ice before practice Wednesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-0 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Jan 4. -- Kurt Dusterberg
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson will be a game-time decision for the Golden Knights agianst the Boston Bruins on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS).
The forward has missed the past 20 games because of a lower-body injury. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 38 games in 38 games this season.
If Karlsson plays, he will play on a line with Reilly Smith and Nicolas Roy, and Victor Olofsson would be scratched.
Vegas (39-20-8) is first in the Pacific Division, two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.
Florida Panthers
Dmitry Kulikov is week to week for the Panthers, but the defenseman is expected to return before the regular season ends.
Kulikov sustained an upper-body injury at 17:26 of the first period of a 4-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday after falling awkwardly in the neutral zone. He played eight shifts totaling 6:00 of ice time.
He has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 68 games this season, averaging 19:17 of ice time per game. He has 110 hits and 70 blocked shots.
Florida also is without defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who is serving a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program, and will not be eligible to return until the third game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Forwards Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) and Brad Marchand (upper body) also are out.
The Panthers (41-24-3) have 14 regular-season games remaining, beginning against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS). They are first in the Atlantic Division and play their regular-season finale April 15.
Colorado Avalanche
Josh Manson will miss 3-4 weeks because of an upper-body injury, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday.
The defenseman had been listed as week to week after he was injured during a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on March 14. Manson left that game late in the second period and did not return.
He has 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 48 games this season.
It will mark the third time this season Manson is out for an extended period; he missed seven games from Feb. 6-March 4 because of a lower-body injury and 12 games from Nov. 30-Dec. 22 because of an upper-body injury. -- Dave McCarthy