NHL Buzz: Ekholm, Hyman to return for Oilers against Utah
Svechnikov back on ice for Hurricanes; Strome to play for Capitals after missing practice Monday
Edmonton Oilers
Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman will return for the Oilers against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN).
Ekholm missed six games because of an illness and undisclosed injury. The defenseman did not play the final 13:12 of a 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on March 4. He has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 60 games and averages 22:36 of ice time on Edmonton's top defense pair with Evan Bouchard.
“A lot better, I’ve got my voice back,” Ekholm said after the morning skate. “I’ve been battling a little bit of a lower-body injury and it’s kept me out, obviously. But the guys have done a great job and I’m feeling better, so that’s exciting.”
Hyman, a forward, missed a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. He has 37 points (22 goals, 15 assists) in 61 games this season.
“All good to go,” Hyman said. “I don’t really want to get into it too much, but I’m feeling good.”
The Oilers (39-24-4) are second in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights. -- Gerry Moddejonge
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov was back on the ice Monday and could return at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).
The forward has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. Svechnikov skated with Hurricanes assistant Jeff Daniels before practice for the first time since playing 12:41 in a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on March 9.
"We'll find out," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said when asked if Svechnikov could play Thursday. "We've got a couple more days. We'll see where he's at.
"Obviously if he doesn't practice with us, that will be an indicator that he probably won't. But he tried it a little this morning, so he's getting better."
Svechnikov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games this season for the Hurricanes (41-22-4), who have won seven in a row and are second in the Metropolitan Division.
"You're going to have injuries," Brind'Amour said. "I think guys have always stepped in and done well. We've pieced it together, and I think that's what we're doing right now." -- Kurt Dusterberg
Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome will play against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360, TVAS) after missing practice Monday with an illness.
Strome, a forward, leads the Capitals with 65 points (21 goals, 44 assist) in 67 games this season and has three goals in the past four games.
Forward Ethen Frank, who also missed practice Monday with an illness, will be a healthy scratch.
Frank has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 22 games this season and has been a healthy scratch in four straight games after forward Anthony Beauvillier was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7. -- Tom Gulitti
Colorado Avalanche
Josh Manson did not play in a 4-3 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday because of an upper-body injury.
The 33-year-old defenseman has 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) while averaging 18:02 of ice time in 48 games for the Avalanche this season. Manson previously missed 12 games from Nov. 30-Dec. 22 with an upper-body injury, and seven games from Feb. 6-March 4 with a lower-body injury.
"He's getting looked at today, he's been looked at already,” coach Jared Bednar said after practice Monday. "He's getting other opinions and looking at trying to figure out what the rehab process is like. I don't have a timeline, but again, it's not day to day."
Bednar said it's not related to the upper-body injury Manson was dealing with earlier this season.
With Manson unavailable, Sam Malinski moved up to Manson’s spot next to Ryan Lindgren on the second defense pair.
Colorado (41-24-3) visits the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX). -- Ryan Boulding
Utah Hockey Club
Liam O'Brien will miss four weeks with a lower-body injury.
The forward was injured in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Friday and returned to Utah for further evaluation.
"[O'Brien] is an important part of our team," coach Andre Tourigny said. "We've had an injury before, so it’s just next man up. It's unfortunate. We're thinking about him, but at the same time, we're moving on."
O'Brien has two assists in 27 games this season.