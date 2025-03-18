NHL Buzz: Ekholm, Hyman to return for Oilers against Utah

Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman will return for the Oilers against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN).

Ekholm missed six games because of an illness and undisclosed injury. The defenseman did not play the final 13:12 of a 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on March 4. He has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 60 games and averages 22:36 of ice time on Edmonton's top defense pair with Evan Bouchard.

“A lot better, I’ve got my voice back,” Ekholm said after the morning skate. “I’ve been battling a little bit of a lower-body injury and it’s kept me out, obviously. But the guys have done a great job and I’m feeling better, so that’s exciting.”

Hyman, a forward, missed a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. He has 37 points (22 goals, 15 assists) in 61 games this season.

“All good to go,” Hyman said. “I don’t really want to get into it too much, but I’m feeling good.”

The Oilers (39-24-4) are second in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights. -- Gerry Moddejonge