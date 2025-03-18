Oilers experiencing difficulty scoring goals during rare stretch

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers have a surprising problem.

"We haven't scored a lot of goals, actually," general manager Stan Bowman said at the NHL GM meetings Monday. "That's probably been our biggest challenge recently."

The Oilers have two of the best scorers in the NHL: Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl leads the League with 49 goals -- 11 more than the player in second place, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander. Draisaitl has 101 points, two behind the NHL leader, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

McDavid has 86 points (25 goals, 61 assists), fourth in the League.

But Edmonton has averaged 2.88 goals per game since Feb. 1, tied for 21st in the NHL in that span with the Utah Hockey Club, which visits Rogers Place on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN).

Although the Oilers have gone 31.6 percent on the power play in that span, fifth in the NHL, they have scored 27 goals 5-on-5, 26th in the League. Their 5-on-5 shooting percentage is 6.7 in that span, 30th in the League. That's a big reason they have gone 7-9-0 in their past 16 games.

Does Bowman have a good theory?

"No, I don't," he said. "I mean, we talk about this all the time as far as, 'Why are we not [scoring 5-on-5]?' We're generating a lot of chances. If you look at the analytics, not that they mean everything, but the expected goals, we're near the top of the League, but our conversation rate is so low.

"We have guys that have converted in the past that aren't converting this year. I don't know. Is it luck? I mean, when it goes on for a short period of time, I think your reaction is, 'Well, it'll even itself out. It's just a small sample.' It's not that small of a sample anymore. We have a lot of players on our team where their actual goals are below their expected goals.

"So, it means we're generating the chances. We're just not putting them in."

The Oilers were 32-15-4 before Feb. 1. Their .667 points percentage ranked third in the NHL, and they were averaging 3.29 goals per game, sixth in the League. Their power play was operating at 24.4 percent, seventh in the League. They had 114 goals 5-on-5, tied for fourth with the Carolina Hurricanes.