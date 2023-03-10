NHL Buzz: Fabbri out for Red Wings this weekend

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Detroit Red Wings

Robby Fabbri will not play against the Boston Bruins this weekend because of a lower-body injury.

The forward was injured in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday on a hit by Tyler Johnson.

"We're fairly optimistic we'll see him again this year, and hopefully (it's not) long term)," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Friday.

The Red Wings play at the Bruins on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ABC, SN1, SN NOW) and hosts them on Sunday.

Fabbri has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 28 games this season. He did not make his season debut until Jan. 4 because of an ACL injury.

Florida Panthers

Anthony Duclair will not play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSFL, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW) because of an illness.

The forward has three points (one goal, two assists) in five games since making his season debut following a torn Achilles tendon in the offseason.

Duclair had NHL career highs in goals (31), assists (27) and points (58) with the Panthers last season.



Montreal Canadiens

Kirby Dach will be out indefinitely because of a lower-body injury he sustained Feb. 14 that has already sidelined him for 11 games.

The forward has career highs in goals (12), assists (23) and points (35) in 54 games in his first season with the Canadiens, who acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7.

Brendan Gallagher (lower body) will be out another 3-4 weeks. The forward, who has not played since Jan. 3, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 25 games.

Defenseman Arber Xhekaj had season-ending shoulder surgery on March 1, the Canadiens said in a medical update following their 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Xhekaj had not played since Feb. 12, when he injured his shoulder during a fight with Vincent Desharnais in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Xhekaj has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 51 games and leads the Canadiens with 101 penalty minutes. He is expected to be fully recovered for the beginning of training camp. -- Sean Farrell